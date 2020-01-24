A splash of color

COLOR OUT OF SPACE, horror/science fiction, rated R, 111 minutes, Jean Cocteau Cinema, 4 chiles
Director Richard Stanley leaps from obscurity to deliver a fun and frightening gem of cosmic horror with Color Out of Space. This is a real treat for genre fans. The film, based on the short story by H.P. Lovecraft, centers on the lives of the Gardner family after a meteor strikes their property, spawning an inexplicable, alien horror.
The South African director made a name for himself in the early 1990s with the sci-fi killer cyborg film Hardware and the bloody supernatural thriller Dust Devil. He was slated to direct H.G. Wells' The Island of Dr. Moreau for New Line Cinema in 1996 but was fired just a week into filming, replaced by veteran director John Frankenheimer (The Manchurian Candidate, Seven Days in May). Stanley spent the intervening decades mostly making video shorts and documentaries.
Color Out of Space stars Nicholas Cage as Nathan, the family patriarch. The Gardners recently moved from the city to an idyllic, family-owned rural estate set in Lovecraft's oft-used fictional town of Arkham, Massachusetts, to raise alpacas. Into their midst comes the story's narrator, Ward Phillips (Elliot Knight), a hydrologist investigating a problem with Arkham's water table. He develops an interest in their Wiccan teenage daughter, Lavinia (Madeleine Arthur), after seeing her casting pagan spells in the forest (you know, typical teenage girl stuff). Color Out of Space is really Arthur's vehicle, and she emerges as the film's would-be heroine, giving an assured performance as the brainy, malcontent teen.
After the meteor hits, Lavinia is the only one in the family keen enough to understand that things just aren't right. And, boy, are they ever not right. Strange magenta-tinted flowers spring up in the vicinity of the crash site. From morning until night, Lavinia's younger brother, Jack (Julian Hilliard), gazes in rapt attention at an old well where he hears voices. Ezra (Tommy Chong), a perpetually stoned squatter on the Gardner property (who's already prone to paranoid delusions), is reduced to cryptic mumblings about "the color." And Nathan's wife, Theresa (Joely Richardson), busy in the kitchen, doesn't seem to notice that she's maimed herself with a kitchen knife before announcing "dinner's ready."
Can Phillips, who's kept himself at a relatively safe distance from the meteorite, save them in time?
While all this is going on, Nathan acts as though everything is just fine and Lavinia, despite her best efforts, can't seem to convince him otherwise. Cage really camps it up, but unlike some of his more infamous onscreen freakouts of recent years, this time there's a logic. Still, fans of his typical scenery-chewing won't be disappointed.
Color Out of Space is aglow in an otherworldly beauty of pink and purple light that grows ever more sinister as the film goes along. Fans of 2018's breakout horror hit Mandy, which also featured Cage and was the work of the same production company, will recognize the color palette. But these deceptively attractive tones are all we really see of the extraterrestrial menace threatening Arkham. Like Lovecraft's original story, Stanley wisely avoids giving it shape and form. It can't be quantified. It can't be explained or understood.
What we do see is its effects on every member of the Gardner family. Stanley uses this as an opportunity for some full-on body horror in the vein of John Carpenter's The Thing and David Cronenberg's The Brood. In fact, there's something quintessentially '80s about Color Out of Space, even though it's set in the present day.
Stanley knows his audience. There are oblique references to The Shining, Pet Sematary, Poltergeist, and a host of other horror films, but he avoids winking at the audience with the kind of meta trappings that plague too much of this kind of fare.
Equally scary and exhilarating, Color Out of Space relishes in its macabre imagery. It's the sci-fi horror thrill ride this reviewer's been waiting for, for years, it seems. No doubt about it, Stanley is back.
