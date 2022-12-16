A spectacle of suffering or sanctimonious self-regard?

Will Smith plays a man fleeing the horrors of slavery in Antoine Fuqua’s Civil War film, Emancipation.

Union morale was faltering in the spring of 1863, when a photograph that came to be known as The Scourged Back appeared in Harper’s Weekly. The image of an escaped enslaved man exposing a treelike network of keloid scars from a beating he had endured months earlier had a galvanizing effect, circulating widely among abolitionists and giving them a viscerally effective means of shocking the consciences of citizens whose commitments had begun to waver.

The historical drama Emancipation wraps a simultaneously excruciating and uplifting narrative around the man in that electrifying photo: Will Smith plays Peter (who was historically known as Whipped Peter, as well as Gordon) as something of a 19th-century action hero, a man sanctified by God and endued with superhuman physical strength, acuteness of perception. and spiritual grit. Directed by Antoine Fuqua with an occasionally puzzling combination of restraint and stylization, Emancipation turns a potent image into a pageant of spectacle and suffering.

Popular in the Community