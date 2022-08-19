A slasher with some surprisingly sharp satire

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a comic slasher flick with some surprisingly sharp satire.

It’s telling that the official synopsis for Bodies Bodies Bodies — a darkly comic slasher film centering on a party game that turns deadly — does not, as you might expect, use the word “friends” to describe the participants: eight (mostly insufferably) young and (mostly insufferably) hot soon-to-be victims.

Rather, they are a “group” of rich 20-somethings who have gathered under the threat of an imminent hurricane at a remote, mansion-like estate to drink, take drugs, and pursue the murder-mystery-style role-playing game of the title, in which players must identify an unknown “killer” (who chooses his or her “targets” by tapping them on the back).

