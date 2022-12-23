A serviceable, not stellar sequel

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

It's a safe assumption that it will be mostly parents buying the tickets for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the latest installment in the adventures of the swashbuckling ginger cat. With that in mind, the takeaway from this review is this: The main villain, the Big Bad Wolf, is likely to give any kid under 7 nightmares. (Parents: You may long for the days of teething and sleep regression. This character is scary.)

Voiced by Wagner Moura, who earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing the drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in Narcos, BBW is only one of several villains here — and that's a problem. Throughout the film, Puss (Antonio Banderas) has to face down a rogue's gallery of fairy tale and nursery rhyme baddies: gangster Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and his crew, as well as Papa, Mama, and Baby Bear (Ray Winstone, Olivia Colman, and Samson Kayo), who now run a smash-and-grab operation with adopted daughter Goldilocks (Florence Pugh), whose opposable thumbs come in handy for the grabbing. The real enemy, though, is time itself; after a swooping, flying, visually fun opening battle, Puss learns that he has just run through his eighth of nine lives.

