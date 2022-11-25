A new entry in the pantheon of great newspaper movies

Zoe Kazan (from left, at table), Carey Mulligan, Andre Braugher, and Patricia Clarkson star in She Said, a depiction of the reporting that brought down Harvey Weinstein and ignited the #MeToo movement.

The broad factual contours of the story related in She Said are well known: In 2017, New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor published an explosive series of articles about film producer Harvey Weinstein, raising credible allegations that he engaged in serial sexual abuse and assault of actresses and employees over decades.

Coming on the heels of Donald Trump’s election, those articles sparked a global movement of similar investigations, reckonings, and calls for systemic change. Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020; he’s currently on trial in Los Angeles and faces similar charges in London.

