'A Fistful of Dollars,' in Navajo

Sergio Leone’s groundbreaking 1964 film A Fistful of Dollars launched the Spaghetti Western genre and gave Clint Eastwood his first starring role, as the iconic “Man with No Name.” Now it returns to the screen for a one-night-only showing in Albuquerque in a version dubbed entirely in the Navajo language. It’s the third film in a series spearheaded by Navajo Nation Museum Director Manuelito (Manny) Wheeler, who worked with an all-Navajo group of translators and voice actors to capture the essence of the characters.
“After doing Star Wars and Finding Nemo,” Wheeler says, ”both of which focused on younger audiences, there were numerous requests to produce a Navajo-dubbed movie for our elders. The museum worked with the community to narrow down the genre and chose the classic western A Fistful of Dollars.” For viewers of Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’, it’s a total immersion in Navajo, as there are no subtitles.
The Albuquerque screening is a collaboration between New Mexico PBS, the Navajo Nation Museum, and Providence Pictures, which produced the four-part series Native America for PBS. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.); KiMo Theatre, 423 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque; free admission, advance registration required at tickets.holdmyticket.com