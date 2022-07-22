A feel-good fashion fairy tale

Lesley Manville stars in a gossamer-thin story about mid-century couture that may be just what the world needs now.

The fashion show within a movie has been a staple of cinematic escapism since the days of The Women and How to Marry a Millionaire, right through Sex in the City; its vicarious pleasures never cease.

That’s one takeaway from Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a warmhearted confection, based on Paul Gallico’s 1958 novel, that contains a short but stunning glimpse of mid-century Christian Dior designs, presented in a soignée showcase in the maestro’s Paris atelier. There, a Battersea house cleaner named Ada Harris (Lesley Manville) feasts her eyes on a collection of beautifully constructed gowns and day dresses — or “frocks,” as Mrs. Harris cheerfully calls them. How she came to arrive at this particular moment is part of the fun of Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, a Cinderella tale of postwar grit and stiff-upper-lip optimism that becomes ever more fanciful as its sturdy, unfailingly kind heroine overcomes the obstacles in her path.

Popular in the Community