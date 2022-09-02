'Beast' is a dumb but genuinely pulse-pounding creature feature

In Beast, one of two films currently in theaters starring Idris Elba, a family is stalked by a vengeful lion.

The marauding-animal thriller is a horror staple, reliably cropping up in late summer, as evidenced by Piranha (Aug. 3, 1978), Cujo (Aug. 12, 1983), Arachnophobia (July 18, 1990), Burning Bright (Aug. 17, 2010), The Meg (Aug. 10, 2018), and a host of other fauna-centric titles before, since, and in between, representing a virtual Noah’s ark of scare-inducing species.

In that lineage falls Beast, the latest entry in the dog days canon of cautionary tales pitting man vs. Mother Nature’s less well-behaved progeny. If the film is elevated by the great Idris Elba — playing an American widower on safari in South Africa with his two daughters who must face down a rogue lion bent on, for lack of a better word, revenge — it nevertheless falls squarely in the camp of formula.

Popular in the Community