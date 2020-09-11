Editor’s note: A decade ago, director Christopher Nolan turned the world upside down. Literally. In Inception, Nolan’s 2010 big-budget actioner, the landscape actually folds in on itself. Watching the film may make your brain do the same, because it’s one of the better mind-bending films ever made — an epic-scale adventure about the unconscious mind. Inception was scheduled to be re-released theatrically for both its 10th anniversary and to celebrate Nolan’s newest film, Tenet. We may not get a chance to see Tenet or Inception on big screens, but it got us thinking about our favorite mind-bending films.
ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND (2004)
Jennifer Levin
In our dreams, information from daily life, as well as distant memories, overlap in fragmented narratives that are difficult to pin down for a linear retelling. This sense of import freighted with impermanence pervades Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, a surreal tale about the power of true love co-written by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich) and Frenchman Michel Gondry, who also directed.
Shy Joel Barish ( Jim Carrey) and outgoing Clementine Kruczynski (Kate Winslet) meet on a beach in Montauk, New York, and fall in love. Eventually, that love sours and both choose to have their memories of each other wiped from their minds via a medical procedure offered by a company called Lacuna Inc. The process is a cross between being put under general anesthesia and living in the shifting landscape of a traumatic brain injury. Eternal Sunshine isn’t an easy movie to describe without flattening its surprises into mere quirks. Among its twists are charmingly goofy side plots that concern the relationships between Lacuna personnel that initially seem like frivolous diversions but are later revealed to be integral to the larger story.
Eternal Sunshine doesn’t float entirely in the ether. The critical themes hinge on how our moods dictate which bits of memory we might cling to if we had to choose just one to keep. The impressive all-star cast includes Mark Ruffalo and Tom Wilkinson. The movie actively resists turning Winslet into a “manic pixie dream girl” who exists only to save Joel from his lonely life. As Joel, Carrey is schtick-free in this dramatic turn, firmly grounding a story that risks losing its own threads to absurdity at every turn. Drama/romance/sci-fi, rated R, 108 minutes, Netflix.
MULHOLLAND DRIVE (2001)
Michael Abatemarco
Soon after arriving in Hollywood, aspiring actress Betty Elms (Naomi Watts in a career-making role) attempts to unravel a conundrum. An amnesiac (Laura Harring) stumbles into the apartment where Betty is staying after surviving a car accident on historic Mulholland Drive. Harring’s character, who adopts the name Rita after seeing a poster of actress Rita Hayworth, has no memory of what happened to her. Together, with Watts leading the charge, they try to piece together Rita’s story and what happened to her.
David Lynch’s film is an allegory for the allure of Hollywood, its movies, and the self-invention of its players’ multiple personas. As the story unfolds, it devolves into a sordid and beguiling reflection on the dark side of Tinseltown. The discovery of a strange blue box that matches a blue key in Rita’s possession suggests the promise of secrets revealed. But this leads the viewer only deeper into the enigma.
At this point, Mulholland Drive does an about-face. Betty wakes up and she’s no longer Betty. She’s Diane Selwyn. And Rita is Camilla Rhodes, Diane’s former lover and a burgeoning Hollywood success. This happens roughly two-thirds of the way through the movie. It’s like those first two-thirds and its engaging mystery were part of a dream. Blurring the lines between dreams and reality is a Lynchian trademark. This switcheroo calls into question all that we’ve seen up to this point, leading to the question: Was the incident on Mulholland Drive really an accident or was it murder? Drama/mystery/thriller, rated R, 147 minutes, Netflix, Amazon Prime
SHUTTER ISLAND (2010)
Tracy Mobley-Martinez
When we see Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio) for the first time, he’s puking his guts out in a dirty bathroom. Seasickness. It’s 1954, and the U.S. marshal and his new partner (a fab Mark Ruffalo) are on a ferry bound for the foreboding Shutter Island, the site of a psychiatric hospital housing the worst of the worst of the criminally insane. The marshals have been tasked with finding a dangerous missing patient.
Then it gets really weird. As the story unfolds, it’s unclear what’s real and what’s not. Memories (or are they hallucinations?) plague Teddy, whispery vignettes of a felled German officer at Dachau and stacks of bodies, as well as visions of his late wife, Delores (an ethereal Michelle Williams), who begs him to let her go.
Is there a missing patient? What are the memories of Delores about? Who is Andrew Laeddis? Those questions aren’t answered until the final minutes in a big pyrotechnic reveal that David Copperfield might envy.
It plods at times, but anyone familiar with The Irishman knows that director Martin Scorsese likes to take his time. Screenwriters Laeta Kalogridis and Dennis Lehane (the film is based on his book of the same name) load it up with terrific period dialogue. And in collaboration with Robbie Robertson’s powerful score and Robert Richardson’s seductive cinematography, the writers also eke out all the drama there is to be had here — and that’s a lot. This top-notch cast — which also includes Ben Kingsley and Max von Sydow — tackles Lehane’s shifting universe with aplomb. Mystery/drama, rated R, 140 minutes, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hulu, Vudu, and other streaming services
TOTAL RECALL (1990)
Jason Strykowski
It’s a movie within a movie. Ok. Wait. Maybe it’s a mission inside of a story wrapped up in a simulation and coded into a dream. Whatever. It’s cool when Arnold Schwarzenegger’s head peels apart in blocks, literally and figuratively.
Based on the short story “We Can Remember It for You Wholesale” by Phillip K. Dick, Total Recall is largely remembered for its ’90s cheese and gooey, puppeted monsters, including the unforgettable gut-mutant and telepath Kuato. The film is, however, about more than its dated special effects. (It was remade in 2012 with Colin Farrell.) There are serious questions about memory and the nature of reality buried under the zaniness. The film’s overwhelming sense of doubt in humanity and in story come from director Paul Verhoeven, who helmed Robocop (1987) and Basic Instinct (1992).
The film follows a humdrum construction worker named Douglas Quaid (Schwarzenegger), in the year 2084, who decides to take a virtual vacation in a program so sophisticated that the human brain can’t decipher the difference between the uploaded world and the authentic one. Almost immediately after Quaid plugs in, the lines between virtual and “real” reality are scrubbed. It’s possible that Quaid is experiencing his vacation exactly as programmed. It’s also possible that he is, in fact, a covert operative with a previously erased memory who reconnects with his mission by accident.
To its credit, the film refrains from resolving the nature of reality even as the primary plot unfolds. There are multiple opportunities for the ruse to unravel and for Quaid to learn his actual identity, thus resetting the film to a baseline reality, but that never happens. Instead, the adventure comes to an effects-filled, world-altering ending, but did it all actually happen? Did Quaid save the day? Like other excellent mind-benders, Total Recall doesn’t give the audience all the details. The point is to question reality, not to win the day. Action/sci-fi, rated R, 113 minutes, Netflix
