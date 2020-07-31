When the Harvey Weinstein scandal broke in October 2017, Los Angeles-based filmmaker Nina Menkes didn’t see an isolated incident. Instead, she saw one transgressor who arose out of a Hollywood system that routinely portrays women as sexual objects by filming them as decontextualized bodies. Menkes will address how Hollywood portrays women on screen during a presentation entitled “Sex and Power: The Visual Language of Oppression with Nina Menkes” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the virtual Center for Contemporary Arts Living Room Series.
A director by trade, Menkes teaches filmmaking at the California Institute of the Arts. This presentation grew out of her lectures and her experience on film sets. As Menkes is a cinematographer on most of her films, she thinks analytically about shot design. “I noticed that there’s a difference between the way that men and women are photographed in terms of shot design,” Menkes says. She explains in her lecture that men have agency on screen while women are subjects of the male gaze.
She gave the presentation several times in the spring of 2017 before the rise of the #MeToo movement.
After reports of Weinstein’s misconduct arose, the national conversation changed. “Suddenly, it seemed like that changed consciousness,” Menkes says. “I wrote a little essay for Filmmaker Magazine on how I felt shot design connected to sexual abuse, sexual assault, and to employment discrimination.” The article found a large audience, and Menkes was invited to give her presentation during the film festivals at Sundance and Cannes.
Since then, it’s grown into a documentary called Brainwashed. Menkes is both the producer and subject of the film. It incorporates her lectures, as well as footage of women from familiar movies. Menkes hopes that the film will be completed early in 2021.
Leslie Fleming-Mitchell, vice president of New Mexico Women in Film (NMWIF), hopes that the lecture will prompt people to think about the way women appear in film and television. “We have to understand what we’re promoting and what we’re perpetuating,” Fleming-Mitchell says. “Question your assumptions: Why are you framing it this way? What are we doing here?” Even female cinematographers, Fleming-Mitchell says, can fall into familiar traps of sexualizing the female form.
But Menkes isn’t the sex police, she says. “I don’t have anything against nudity. I’m not trying to be a prude. I’m not saying you can’t show sexy people on the screen. It’s more to bring awareness and consciousness to a system of shot design that is so automatic for most people that there’s no awareness around it,” Menkes says.
“Sex and Power” will be presented by NMWIF and sponsored by the International Alliance of Theatrical and Stage Employees, Local 480, New Mexico’s film union. Tickets are available for $12 (free for members of IATSE or NMWIF) at ccasantafe.org/living-room-series/2372-nina-menkes. Revenue from sales supports scholarship programs, according to NMWIF.
