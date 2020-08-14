Even the most versatile of opera singers would be hard-pressed to boast as extensive a recorded repertoire as that of Kansas-native Samuel Ramey. Whether it’s the role Bluebeard in composer Béla Bartók’s Bluebeard’s Castle or singing the titular role in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Don Giovanni, Ramey has a penchant for playing the villain. He’s appeared in almost every major opera you can think of, and then some.
In 1966, the legendary bass was an apprentice singer at the Santa Fe Opera. His big break came while appearing as Zuniga in a 1974 performance of Georges Bizet’s Carmen at the New York City Opera. The following year, he played the role of Escamillo, the toreador, in another production of Carmen at the SFO. Noted for his outstanding stage presence, theatrical versatility, and expressiveness, he’s become one of the world’s leading interpreters of roles for bass and bass-baritone performers. Today, he’s the most recorded bass singer in opera history with more than 80 recordings — operas, arias, symphonic works, and solo recitals — and he’s won almost every major opera award, as well as three Grammys. He was even awarded the French Ministry of Culture’s rank of commander in the Order of Arts and Letters in 1998.
Ramey makes a virtual appearance for the Santa Fe Opera Guild’s live-streamed Meet the Artist event “Sam I Am” at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14. He joins vocal arts faculty member at The Juilliard School and former SFO dramaturg Cori Ellison for an evening of conversation and multimedia opera fun, which includes photos, video clips, and recorded excerpts of Ramey in his most famous roles.
The annual event takes place in a Zoom webinar format for 2020. Check-in starts at 4:45 p.m. To participate, register at tinyURL.com/samiam2020 or conta.cc/3emPBZt. The cost is $10 (free for Santa Fe Opera Guild members). The event includes an opportunity to donate to the opera’s $3 million matching grant, a portion of which goes to compensate singers, instrumentalists, and technicians who were scheduled to work at the SFO before the pandemic forced the cancellation of its 2020 season. Qualifying gifts can also be made at santafeopera.org/donate/donate-now.
