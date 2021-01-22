Sundance at Home

Usually, it feels like the Sundance Film Festival is everywhere: Every January, the Park City, Utah, event dominates the entertainment news cycle with flashy premieres, film sales, and freshly minted independent darlings. This year, Sundance really is everywhere. The festival runs both online and at theaters throughout the United States, although no in-person screenings are scheduled in New Mexico.
The virtual version of Sundance runs from Thursday, Jan. 28, to Feb. 3 and includes 72 feature films as well as shorts and talks. Tickets for a single film are $15 and passes run from $25 to $350.
Despite the format change, Sundance continues its signature competition slates in both drama and documentary. The entries are set for both international and American films, for a total of 40. An additional 32 films will premiere at the festival, but they won’t be in the running for awards.
Sundance’s charm allows filmmakers use the festival to generate buzz and rise above the fray. This year, though, it will be more difficult to take advantage of the festival’s social machine. That said, Sundance includes directorial debuts from established actors like Robin Wright and Rebecca Hall. There’s also a documentary directed by Edgar Wright.
Aside from the festival’s reputation as a launching pad for independent films, it’s also known for parties and the Main Street experience in the heart of Park City. To virtually replicate that experience, the festival website includes a Main Street and a Festival Village, where partners can screen projects and offer free programming. .
Although tickets are currently on sale for in-person films, some screenings have already been canceled, including those scheduled in Los Angeles. Virtual programs, though, aren’t interrupted by the pandemic. Feature films in competition premiere at assigned times and are available on-demand a day later. Non-competition films are available as scheduled, and some will then be offered on demand. The shorts programs are available on demand for the duration of the festival. To register for an account or purchase passes, go to tickets.festival.sundance.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.