In October 1950, union workers in Grant County went on strike to protest Empire Zinc Co.’s discriminatory practices, including lower pay than in neighboring states and Hispanics being given the least desirable duties. Because of Arturo Flores’ extensive documentation of what happened on the front lines in the following 15 months, the story is preserved not only in historical texts but also candid photographs.

Flores’ behind-the-picket-line perspective depicts not only miners’ frustration, but moments of laughter, frivolity, and calm. His photographs also show members of the Ladies Auxiliary who took the miners’ place on the picket line when a court injunction barred union members from demonstrating.