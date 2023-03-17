In October 1950, union workers in Grant County went on strike to protest Empire Zinc Co.’s discriminatory practices, including lower pay than in neighboring states and Hispanics being given the least desirable duties. Because of Arturo Flores’ extensive documentation of what happened on the front lines in the following 15 months, the story is preserved not only in historical texts but also candid photographs.
Flores’ behind-the-picket-line perspective depicts not only miners’ frustration, but moments of laughter, frivolity, and calm. His photographs also show members of the Ladies Auxiliary who took the miners’ place on the picket line when a court injunction barred union members from demonstrating.
Photos taken of and by Flores appear in The Life and Times of Arturo Flores at the Silver City Museum, where Flores’ story is told throughout the summer in a linear fashion via words and images in the brightly lit Dodge Gallery. Many of the approximately 40 images came from the Flores family’s collection and haven’t been seen publicly before, says museum curator Javier Marrufo.
The strike ended with concessions for the workers but also 90-day jail sentences for leaders of the International Union of Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers, Local 890. The story is chronicled in the 1954 fictionalized movie Salt of the Earth, which was filmed in Silver City, then added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 1992 because of the cultural and historical significance of its subject matter.
Flores was available to tell the story himself for decades after, living until Jan. 1, 2019, when he was 100 years old. The exhibition opened in October 2022, one day before what would have been his 104th birthday.