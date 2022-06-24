When musician brothers Robby and Char Rothschild performed for pocket change at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market two decades ago, the venerable institution had yet to find a permanent home.
The market is now ensconced at the Railyard, of course. The nonprofit group that helped make that happen, the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a series of offerings 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 25. Among them is a return performance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Robby Rothschild, who will be joined by Char toward the end of the set. The brothers will then perform as their band Round Mountain, with a stripped-down folk sound compared to the wilder instrumentation of earlier years.
Robby, 45, says the band hasn’t been active for a few years, but that the brothers welcomed the opportunity to be part of a vital piece of Santa Fe living. “There are pockets of community that things like farmers markets create, and they’re the seeds [from which more grows],” he says.
Robby is painfully aware of the need for growth in some areas of Northern New Mexico; his family owned a cabin outside Las Vegas that burned in the wildfires that have raged near that city.
“We need to stick together as a community, and the farmers market is a ground-level way to do that that feels good to everybody,” he says.
Among the other festivities and events planned Saturday are a Native American blessing of the land, a Native flute performance by Marlon “Young Elk” Magdalena of the Jemez Pueblo, a commemorative proclamation by Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor Signe Lindell, face painting, stilt walkers, and jugglers.
A redesigned website for the Farmers’ Market Institute is set to launch in conjunction with the celebration.
Before the market’s permanent home opened in 2008, new developments were forcing it to move ever farther away from downtown Santa Fe, says Janice L. Mayer, development and communications director for the Farmers’ Market Institute. The nonprofit institute was set up in 2002 to secure a permanent home for the market, assist with fundraising, and teach skills and provide training to farmers.
“The miracle of all miracles is that [the market falls] on the 25th, the exact anniversary of when the papers were signed” creating the institute, Mayer says.
The farmers market itself has been around for decades longer than the institute, which can confuse some, says institute executive director Andrea Fisher Maril.
“Most people don’t realize there’s a difference between the market and the institute,” she says. “The market is a cooperative organization that benefits the farmers. They are a for-profit. The institute is nonprofit.”
As for Rothschild, he says he’d welcome the opportunity to reprise his musical role at a future market institute anniversary. How about the 50th? “If I’m alive, for sure!” he says with a laugh. santafefarmersmarket.com, 505-983-4098; farmersmarketinstitute.org, 505-983-7726