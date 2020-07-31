Gerry Quotskuyva learned the basics of Hopi katsina carving while making ice sculptures at a hotel in Tucson, Arizona. At the time, he was working as a chef and picking up carving skills as he went along. “I had developed the ability to look at a block of ice and see the lion logo and stuff like that and carve it out. So, when I decided to start carving the katsina dolls, it was really easy to look at it and know what I wanted to do,” he says. Quotskuyva, who is Hopi, is one of the artists featured during the School for Advanced Research (SAR) Artist Live series on Instagram.
The series, which began in June, takes viewers into artists’ homes for live interviews hosted by SAR staff. For Santa Fe Indian Market, SAR will partner with the Southwestern Association for Indian Artists and Native American Art Magazine to expand the series to 10 artists over August and September. “We were looking for additional ways for our audience to connect, and for us to connect, with the artists that we usually work with,” says Elysia Poon, director of the Indian Arts Research Center at SAR. “We’ll be giving the artists an opportunity to talk about what they’ve been working on and in some cases a sneak preview. And an opportunity to show live what it is that they have available and to promote their work.”
Quotskuyva was a 2018 Rollin and Mary Ella King Native Artist Fellow at SAR and plans to use the Instagram Live session to share his progress on a piece that he worked on that year and is now continuing as a resident at the Amerind Institute in Tucson. “I call it the Gnarly Roots Project. It’s a cluster of three roots that fused together and then split,” says Quotskuyva. “What I’m doing is a matriarchal piece in the front of it. It is all female katsinas with the backside being male katsinas, or male figures.” He’s also taken inspiration from natural phenomena he’s encountered, including comets and wildlife. The large-scale piece, which stands over four feet tall, is a representation of many katsinas. “It’s been quite an experience for me both spiritually and as an adventure,” says Quotskuyva.
Much of Quotskuyva’s work challenges traditional katsinas. “I was approaching it from a contemporary viewpoint,” says Quotskuyva. He wanted to take Katsinum “into the fine arts field and not just as a traditional crafts form. My purpose was to present them in a unique and different way.”
His process, though, follows traditional methods. “We have to go out and find the roots of the Cottonwood tree ourselves, out along the riverbanks where flooding has occurred. We don’t encourage the cutting of roots off a live tree,” he says. Quotskuyva then roughs in the shape with a power tool before cutting out the detailed work with a pocketknife.
To share the Gnarly Roots Project and speak with SAR staff and the audience, Quotskuyva has a camera set up in his studio. He will appear on Instagram Live at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7. For a full schedule, and to watch the interview, go to instagram.com/schoolforadvancedresearch. Additional interviews with Native Artists will continue weekly through Sep. 28.
