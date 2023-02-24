Promoters come full circle with Lensic 360

Jamie Lenfestey

The Lensic Performing Arts Center is increasing its reach, and it’s enlisting a pair of seasoned New Mexico concert promoters to aid in the new initiative.

Jamie Lenfestey and Tim Franke, formerly of AMP Concerts, have joined the Lensic to launch Lensic 360, which aims to host concerts at several venues in Santa Fe and across Northern New Mexico.

It’s a return for both Lenfestey and Franke, who both have a long association with the Lensic. Franke formerly worked in the theater’s box office.