Promoters come full circle with Lensic 360

The Lensic Performing Arts Center is increasing its reach, and it’s enlisting a pair of seasoned New Mexico concert promoters to aid in the new initiative.
Jamie Lenfestey and Tim Franke, formerly of AMP Concerts, have joined the Lensic to launch Lensic 360, which aims to host concerts at several venues in Santa Fe and across Northern New Mexico.
It’s a return for both Lenfestey and Franke, who both have a long association with the Lensic. Franke formerly worked in the theater’s box office.
Lenfestey has been promoting concerts since 1992, but he says it was always a bit of a struggle until the Lensic re-opened in 2001. He staged Sweet Honey in the Rock there that spring, and that opened the door for him to bring Wynton Marsalis to the Santa Fe Opera in September 2001.
“It changed everything for me personally. And for Santa Fe musically,” he says.
“Honestly, it’s been a very emotional journey. I was very proud of everything we’ve done with AMP Santa Fe,” Lenfestey adds. “But the opportunity to come aboard with the Lensic — to come home with the Lensic — it’s very exciting.”
Lensic 360 will present concerts at several venues, including Meow Wolf, Tumbleroot Brewery, Santa Fe Opera and The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Company, among others. Joel Aalberts, executive director of the Lensic, says the whole initiative comes down to a matter of timing.
He had been speaking to an agent about a concert that wasn’t a fit for the Lensic, and called Lenfestey to find out if it might be a fit for him. The concert didn’t work, but Aalberts found they may have more to work on in the future.
“We talked more and more, and I said, ‘You should come over here and do this,’” Aalberts says. “I’ve been working with Jamie for years, and I know what kind of work they do in the community. For what our goals are in reaching new audiences and being a part of the lifelong cycle of performing events here in Santa Fe, it made a lot of sense to add them.”
Aalberts says that his goal for Lenfestey and Franke is to do the same kind of concert promotions that they did for AMP, which brought acts like Sting and Wilco to the area in recent years. The aim is just to do more of them and add to Santa Fe’s vibrant concert scene.
“I don’t feel like it’s a competition there. It’s different experiences,” Aalberts says of presenting concerts at other venues. “For all of these venues, the question isn’t, ‘Is something going on tonight?’ The question is, ‘What’s going on tonight?’”
Lenfestey agrees and says the state is too small to regard other venues in Santa Fe as competitors. It makes more sense to see them as collaborators, and that’s the attitude that has helped him bring concerts to a wide number of venues over his years in the industry.
The promoter says he’s turning 56 in March, and he’d love to see the concert scene grow in Santa Fe by the same leaps and bounds over the next 20 years as it has over the last 20. That’s ultimately why he left AMP, he says — to better serve Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. Lenfestey worked there for eight years, but he felt it was time for something new.
“The reality is AMP was great, but at the end of the day, AMP is an Albuquerque-based organization,” Lenfestey says. “Its focus has grown so much into Santa Fe and Taos, but it was founded in Albuquerque and the board is 100 percent Albuquerque-based. The future of music in my perspective is Santa Fe and Taos and Northern New Mexico. That’s the growth pattern we’ve seen. Being part of the premiere arts organization in Santa Fe, it gives us a lot more presence in the community, a lot more opportunity to grow things.”