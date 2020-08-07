Whether it’s the space beyond the upper limits of Earth’s atmosphere or the area contained within four walls, space is a defining element in our relationship to all things. The 15th issue of the Santa Fe Literary Review features poetry, prose, and artwork for its theme, “The Space Between.” The current issue, which is published annually by the School of Liberal Arts at the Santa Fe Community College, was compiled during the pandemic when our relationship to space itself was being radically redefined.
“The student interns chose that theme,” says Faculty Advisor and Editor in Chief Kate McCahill, whose publication accepts national and international submissions. “They thought of the theme in November. The majority of the content that we had chosen was already selected before any of this started happening. But once it did strike, we solicited a few more pieces that were relevant to the pandemic.”
One such piece by Diné fiction writer, poet, and educator Brendan Shay Basham.“To Sam, Love COVID-19” is in the form of a letter from the virus to a New York resident. Other submissions include poetry by Caroline Cottom, Paul Willis, and Emily Pepin; creative nonfiction by Sean Fitting and Sibel Melik; fiction by Marisa Crane and Thomas L. Small; and visual art by Jerry Friedman, Evalyn Bemis, and Mike Kimball.
“This year, we interviewed Layli Long Soldier. She’s a faculty member at the Institute of American Indian Arts and a poet,” says McCahill, who produces the Santa Fe Literary Review with the help of five student interns, an SFCC faculty member, and five SFCC alumnae. “We get submissions from all over. We like to publish a lot of local writers when we can. So, we work with IAIA quite a bit.”
You can read the Review online at sfcc.edu/literary-review-issue/2020/ or download it as a PDF. Print copies are available for curbside pick-up at all branches of the Santa Fe Public Library (12:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays), the Vista Grande Public Library in Eldorado, the Española Public Library, and the Higher Education Center in Santa Fe. Or pick up a copy at the SFCC Library (11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays or Thursdays, and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays). Follow the instructions on the signage provided to have a copy delivered to your vehicle. Email sflr@sfcc.edu to have a copy mailed free of charge.
