There’s no need to shop for boring gifts this holiday season. The Museum of International Folk Art and the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture host a pop-up shop at 130 Lincoln Avenue through the end of the year.
The museums closed their doors on Oct. 23 in response to revised state health orders. The museum shops inside each institution are theoretically allowed to operate, but they are not independently accessible. This created a quandary.
“When we met two weeks ago we talked about how to deal with our decrease of sales in our shops and the closure of the two shops up on Museum Hill,” says president and CEO of the Museum of New Mexico (MNM) Foundation, Jamie Clements. The MNM is responsible for the museum shops at the four state-run museums in Santa Fe. “The chair of the committee had a great idea of opening a pop-up shop.” They just needed a place to put it.
The board reached out to Marc Bertram, a long-time Santa Fe realtor who just happened to have a vacant storefront not far from the Plaza. “If your neighbor asks you for a favor, would you do it?” Bertram says. “We said absolutely.” Clements was so excited that he went to give Bertram a hug, but he remembered his CoViD safety and opted for an elbow bump instead.
“We think it could also potentially help the other tenants we have along the block,” Bertram says. “We were happy to do it. It’s a great organization.” The two-month donation seemed to be an all-around win.
The pop-up shop will feature Native American art and jewelry, as well as coloring books, toys, and calendars. The spacious shop is also filled with holiday décor, in keeping with the season.
The stores attached to the New Mexico History Museum and the New Mexico Museum of Art have entrances independent of their respective museums and will remain open through the holiday season.
The Museum Shops Holiday Pop-Up is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31 (closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). The stores at the New Mexico History Museum and the New Mexico Museum of Art are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
