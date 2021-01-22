Political fiction from someone who knows

Bill O’Neill is a published author with a new book. He’s also a state senator from New Mexico’s 13th District (D-Albuquerque). On the afternoon of Jan. 6, he sits in his car, waiting to exit the Roundhouse parking lot in Santa Fe. Nearly 2,000 miles away, in Washington, Trump loyalists are storming the United States Capitol in a fruitless effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. O’Neill says that although the mood among state officials in Santa Fe is tense, he’s not afraid of the armed protestors standing on Old Santa Fe Trail in their Make America Great Again hats and T-shirts.
“They’re always here,” he says. “There are just more of them today.”
O’Neill, 64, is pretty laid back for a politician. He was first elected as a state representative in 2009, and he’s been a senator since 2013. He’s a published poet and novelist, and in his fiction, he writes semiautobiographically about how advocating on behalf of ex-convicts and recovering addicts led him to run for office. His second novel, Short Session (Red Mountain Press, 2020, 221 pages, $24.95) features his alter-ego, Chapman Murphy, and picks up 10 years after his first, Panoramic Diaries (Red Mountain Press, 2020, 290 pages, $24.95) left off.
“Now Chapman is running for political office,” O’Neill explains. “Actually, the book starts after he’s just lost a race and is thinking of running again. The book is a reflection on and a celebration of his intense experience over the previous year.”
O’Neill says that writing is a form of therapy for him, a creative release in which he explores his own experiences in the New Mexico Legislature. On a day that makes his job seem especially perilous, he recalls the fallout when, in 2010, he voted against a bill that requires New Mexicans to prove U.S. citizenship or legal residency in order to secure a driver’s license. He didn’t realize his constituents would leave him nasty phone messages, and worse. “It was the right vote, but people weren’t happy,” he says. “I wrote a lot of poetry after that. It’s an emotional need to make sense of it all, and I want to be able to document this world for people who don’t know much about politics.”
Senator O’Neill reads from Short Session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, a streaming event hosted by Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse. He’s joined in conversation by Lorene Mills, host of Report from Santa Fe on KNME-TV Channel 5. Admission is free; collectedworksbookstore.com. — Jennifer Levin
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.