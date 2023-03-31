Pass it on: Mentors in spotlight

Daisy Quezada Ureña’s sculpture AQUI (2021, plywood) is featured in 516 Arts’ Artists as Knowledge Carriers exhibit.

As mentors, the artists honored in 516 Arts’ Artists as Knowledge Carriers have ensured their ideas and lessons will outlast them, perhaps inspiring future creators they’ll never meet.

The exhibition both honors 13 New Mexico college instructors and is a reminder that knowledge isn’t their only lasting gift to the world. It focuses on their creations — sculptures, photography, film, paintings — and is on display through May 6 at the noncollecting contemporary art museum in Albuquerque.

The artists are Jamison Cha-s Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), Mayumi Nishida, Jazmin Novak (Diné), Daisy Quezada Ureña, and Will Wilson (Diné), all of Santa Fe; Stefan Jennings Batista, Welly Fletcher, and Stephanie J. Woods, all of Albuquerque; and Craig Cully, Motoko Furuhashi, Marcella Ernest (Ojibwe), Jim Rivera (Yoeme/Pascua Yaqui), and Carissa Samaniego.