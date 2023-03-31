Pass it on: Mentors in spotlight

As mentors, the artists honored in 516 Arts’ Artists as Knowledge Carriers have ensured their ideas and lessons will outlast them, perhaps inspiring future creators they’ll never meet.
The exhibition both honors 13 New Mexico college instructors and is a reminder that knowledge isn’t their only lasting gift to the world. It focuses on their creations — sculptures, photography, film, paintings — and is on display through May 6 at the noncollecting contemporary art museum in Albuquerque.
The artists are Jamison Cha-s Banks (Seneca-Cayuga), Mayumi Nishida, Jazmin Novak (Diné), Daisy Quezada Ureña, and Will Wilson (Diné), all of Santa Fe; Stefan Jennings Batista, Welly Fletcher, and Stephanie J. Woods, all of Albuquerque; and Craig Cully, Motoko Furuhashi, Marcella Ernest (Ojibwe), Jim Rivera (Yoeme/Pascua Yaqui), and Carissa Samaniego.
Quezada Ureña, a faculty member in the studio arts department at the Institute of American Indian Arts, creates pieces using a lace-draping technique. Her large-scale white sculpture AQUI is featured in the exhibition.
She describes her mission as guiding students, not simply helping them.
As a mentor, Quezada Ureña says, “I gain excitement and invigoration for the possibilities that are to come from those that I have the opportunity to connect with. It’s exciting to see the strides that students are making. It’s nurturing to the soul.”
As for the “mentor” title, Quezada Ureña wears it a bit reluctantly.
“I guess I still feel I’m an individual that’s growing and learning, although I am an instructor,” she says. “But [the recognition] is fulfilling.”
Rachelle Pablo (Diné) is the exhibition’s curator, with assistance from curatorial consultant Leslie Moody Castro.
