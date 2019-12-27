Over the moon: Lunar map comes to Albuquerque

Ring in the new year while you take one small step for humankind with a walk on the moon — or at least a highly detailed map of its surface. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon. From the moment the mission launched on July 16, 1969, to the end of the mission eight days later, NASA was fulfilling a long held dream. In the words of President John F. Kennedy, in a 1961 congressional address, “I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth.”
On loan from NASA, the 60-by-20-foot lunar map was first exhibited earlier this year on the National Mall in Washington. The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque (1801 Mountain Road NW, 505-841-2800, nmnaturalhistory.org) is the only venue in the state where the map can be seen. Visitors are allowed to walk on the map as long as they remove their shoes and have socks on. The event takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and includes a lunar scavenger hunt and a video loop of highlights from the Apollo missions. The exhibit is by museum admission ($8, $7 for seniors 60 and over, $5 for children 3 to 12). —
