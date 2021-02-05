Local poets lend their voices to the last of Lummox

The Pear trees blacken
and succumb to drought.
— From the poem “A Dry Place” by Georgia Santa Maria
Lummox, the nationally recognized poetry anthology, published its final print edition, Lummox 9, in September. Lummox founder and editor, RD Armstrong, started the publication in 2011 with the goal of producing 10 annual issues. Armstrong, who’s stepping down due to health issues, may have fallen short of that goal but not without leaving poetry enthusiasts with one last comprehensive, illustrated issue that features nearly 120 poets from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Tunisia, India, and Australia.
At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, join Lummox 9, poets on Zoom for Poetry in Time of Covid. The group reading includes Santa Fe poets Basia Miller, Debbi Brody, Vijali Hamilton, Michou Landon, John Macker, Jane Lipman, Levi Romero, Georgia Santa Maria, Argos MacCallum, Wayne Lee, and Mary McGinnis.
Miller won first place in the Santa Fe New Mexican’s adult poetry writing contest in December for her poem “Nothing New Here.” She’s interviewed in the current Lummox anthology and has contributed to the publication since its inception.
“There’s something about words that is an invitation to play,” Miller says in her interview. “I try all kinds of wording — I’m a perpetual, compulsive reviser — until something finally sounds better, sounds true.” Four of Miller’s poems are included in the final issue.
The local poets will join out-of-state Lummox contributors Tony Moffeit, Art Goodtimes, Donna Snyder, and others for the reading, which is co-presented by Lummox Press and Teatro Paraguas (3205 Calle Marie, 505-424-1601). The link to register for the free event is available at teatroparaguas.org/schedule.
Copies of the anthology are available on the Lummox Press website (lummoxpress.com) for $18 and can be read for free online at issuu.com/poetraindog/docs/lummox9e-book. The issue features artwork from more than a dozen artists, including Norman Olson, Jay Blommer, Jacqueline Kras Pinson, and Patti Sullivan, an interview with poet Don Kingfisher Campbell, and the winning entries of Lummox’s annual Angela Consolo Mankiewicz Poetry Prize.
