Lessons from 650 years ago

Julian of Norwich, a medieval mystic who was the first known woman to write in English, frequently responded to the tumult of her times with, "All shall be well."
That reminder is especially resonant at a time of polarization and uncertainty, says Santa Fe actor Linda Loving. She will perform the one-woman play Julian on Sunday, Nov. 6. The play is billed as highlighting Julian's radical hope in even the most dire circumstances.
Next year marks the 650th anniversary of Julian receiving the visions that she'd write about in Revelations of Divine Love, which has all-too-familiar themes of plague, economic hardship, and political upheaval.
The Santa Fe Women’s Ensemble, under the direction of Linda Raney, will sing Illuminations of Julian of Norwich by Daniel J. Hall at the beginning of the performance. Loving estimates she has performed the play more than 100 times and did so once before in Santa Fe, in 2015. She was so smitten by Northern New Mexico that she moved here.
"Part of what drew me to Santa Fe was a quest for contentment," Loving says. "You know, because happy isn't always content. And so there's just this wonderful shifting of gears into a deep contentment — that partly I've learned from Julian."
Why the fascination with Julian?
"She's very humble, never pointing toward herself," Loving says. "She knew that she was a channel for this [message of] love and wisdom, and this was in the Middle Ages, when everything was about fear and guilt and punishment. Here she is saying, 'You can pray directly to God yourself. God doesn't see your sin.'"
Although she's the only on-stage actor, Loving portrays multiple characters over its 75-minute run time.
3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Fe, 208 Grant Ave.; free but an offering is encouraged; reception follows the performance, fpcsantafe.org