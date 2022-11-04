Lessons from 650 years ago

Linda Loving as St. Julian 

Julian of Norwich, a medieval mystic who was the first known woman to write in English, frequently responded to the tumult of her times with, "All shall be well."

That reminder is especially resonant at a time of polarization and uncertainty, says Santa Fe actor Linda Loving. She will perform the one-woman play Julian on Sunday, Nov. 6. The play is billed as highlighting Julian's radical hope in even the most dire circumstances.

Next year marks the 650th anniversary of Julian receiving the visions that she'd write about in Revelations of Divine Love, which has all-too-familiar themes of plague, economic hardship, and political upheaval. 

Popular in the Community