Eyes on the horizon

Jamie Kirkland was the first artist whose work was showcased at Winterowd Fine Art when the gallery opened in 2004 — marking the start of a fruitful collaboration.
Kirkland’s paintings have been featured in eight exhibitions there since. The latest is Warm and Cool, which runs through April 10. Gallery owner Karla Winterowd describes Kirkland’s oil-on-canvas paintings as landscape abstracts that pay tribute to nature’s replenishing and healing powers.
“Jamie knows how to paint air, a very rare thing,” Winterowd says via email. “She captures that ethereal quality. I could see this right away. Her paintings were quite developed and mature. Jamie had lived a life and knew who she was when we met. … I knew right away in 2004 she was an excellent match for my new gallery.”
The Santa Fe-based artist will attend a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, the exhibition’s opening date. She says she found herself prominently featuring green in several pieces over the winter, for good reason.
“This winter season, we have had lots of snow and rain and cloudy winter days, which we are grateful for here in Santa Fe,” Kirkland says via email. “I was fondly remembering that Feb. 9 is the last frost date in the Deep South, where I grew up. I decided to bring the greens and open pastures and road trips into the studio, with the idea of seeing how many different greens and blues I could mix. I invited Karla Winterowd over to the studio to see the body of work and present her with the idea of an exhibition of my landscape paintings based on the idea of warm paintings and cool paintings.”
Horizons feature in all of her paintings in the exhibition — some forming the dividing line in rocky, wet landscapes, such as Desert Samba, and others appearing connected to the sky above via weather patterns, such as Cloud Burst.
“When I moved out West in the ‘90s, I just fell in love with the quiet and the wide-open feeling of the flatness,” Kirkland says, as well as “how far I could see and how many clouds I could see in the sky and the distant mountain range across the valley from where I lived.”