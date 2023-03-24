Eyes on the horizon

Jamie Kirkland, Warm Evening (detail, 2023), oil on canvas

Jamie Kirkland was the first artist whose work was showcased at Winterowd Fine Art when the gallery opened in 2004 — marking the start of a fruitful collaboration.

Kirkland’s paintings have been featured in eight exhibitions there since. The latest is Warm and Cool, which runs through April 10. Gallery owner Karla Winterowd describes Kirkland’s oil-on-canvas paintings as landscape abstracts that pay tribute to nature’s replenishing and healing powers.

“Jamie knows how to paint air, a very rare thing,” Winterowd says via email. “She captures that ethereal quality. I could see this right away. Her paintings were quite developed and mature. Jamie had lived a life and knew who she was when we met. … I knew right away in 2004 she was an excellent match for my new gallery.”