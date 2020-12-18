Teatro Paraguas has a new play for the holidays. The theatrical company will present its eighth annual A Musical Piñata for Christmas, which features a short play that includes 20 of the company’s members portraying a fictional family. The play will be hosted on Zoom on Friday, Dec. 18, immediately followed by a virtual gathering.
The play is part of a yearly tradition that brings the Teatro Paraguas company together for a holiday celebration. This year, of course, the pandemic made an in-person event impossible, so the company pivoted to a virtual performance. Written by Alix Hudson and Paola Vengoechea-Martini, Home for the Holidays: Con Amor y Gozo (With Love and Joy) imagines a family struggling to organize a Midnight Mass for their matriarch over Zoom. “We went a little meta this year, which has been fun, because we’re all a big Paraguas family,” Hudson says. “It’s a big ol’ misfit family trying really hard to make things right for the matriarch, and, of course, they find some grace and humility along the way.”
Hudson and Vengoecha-Martini worked with actors of all ages, the youngest of which is just six years old, to make a story that could unfold entirely in Zoom windows. “We wanted to get everyone involved, like we usually do, and make the story make sense so that we can all be on our little Brady Brunch squares and have it work,” Vengoecha-Martini says. The play is traditionally open to anyone in the company who wants to participate.
“We created a story that was interesting for little people, as well as adults, as well as teenagers,” Hudson says. “It felt really good to create a space where we could lightly acknowledge that there’s so much hurt in the world, but where we could also find all these lovely bright spots.”
Vengoechea-Martini says, “Even though we’re not physically going to the theater, it’s always been my sanctuary. It’s been so nice to be able to reconnect with others in the theater world, even though we’re not sharing the same physical space.”
The play, which runs about 40 minutes, will be free of charge and live at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. To register and retrieve the Zoom link, go to teatroparaguas.org. A recorded version of the event will be available afterward at xerb.tv.
