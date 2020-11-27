Forget the line at the big box store on Black Friday. You can get online to purchase unique gifts from the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) Winter Market. The market runs from Friday, Nov. 27, to Dec. 11 and includes original art from Native American craftspeople.
SWAIA runs the annual Santa Fe Indian Market, which was also virtual this year. As with the summer market, the winter market features work by juried Indigenous artists, who are selected for the quality of the work. Jewelers, potters, painters, and others will post their works online; many artists will also be available to speak with shoppers. At last count, more than 100 artists had already registered to join the market.
The program not only provides collectors with an opportunity to purchase, but one of the goals of the summer market was to help Native artists increase their web presence. Of the more than 400 artists who participated in the summer market, only about 70 had their own websites. SWAIA’s virtual program is designed to give artists some of their own tools to create websites. SWAIA worked with Artspan, a website dedicated to providing artists with an online sales venue.
On the more experimental side, SWAIA will also continue to work on their 3D market rendering with Vircadia. The 3D environment allows for a tangible tour of the market experience and even includes virtual versions of artists and community leaders. The virtual reality program is called NDN World and can be found at market.swaia.org/support_faq/ndn-world-how-to/.
Taos Pueblo-based sculptor and drum maker Sean Rising Sun Flanagan is looking forward to having an additional venue for selling his work. “It is fun to know that there is an outlet for Native artist to showcase their art and to break loose from the confines of their homes to be a part of something special,” he says. “I am enthusiastic to be an artist associated with SWAIA and am confident we can use this event to bring a bit of positivity to our current situation.”
The virtual winter market can be found at market.swaia.org.
