Amor evermore

Anahy Nuñez’s Con Amor was unveiled in Las Cruces. Courtesy of the artist

Visitors to downtown Las Cruces likely have seen Anahy Nuñez’s art, even if they don’t realize it.

The Color Me Cruces mural at 318 N. Main St. was created by Nuñez, Aaron Valenzuela, and Christina Ballew. That 16-by-20-foot installation features the words “Greetings from Downtown Las Cruces, New Mexico” as well as regional icons such as New Mexico State University mascot Pistol Pete, the Rio Grande Theatre, and Saint Genevieve Catholic Church.

This month it was joined by Con Amor, an 860-square-foot mural on a Las Cruces Visitors Center wall downtown, facing Main Street. Nuñez’s postage stamp motif was chosen from among 65 designs submitted by artists nationwide, according to Visit Las Cruces. A ribbon-cutting for the installation was Thursday, April 13, culminating about a month of installation work.

Recommended for you