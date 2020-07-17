Amazing Amadeus

British playwright Peter Shaffer, best known for The Royal Hunt of the Sun, Equus, and Amadeus, was an ardent believer in “the nearly abandoned kingdom of epic theatre,” in which techniques including mime, music, masks, and scenic effects were integral to productions. Shaffer died in 2016, a few months before a new and genuinely epic staging of Amadeus opened at London’s National Theatre, on the stage where it had premiered in 1979.
It became the company’s biggest hit in years, quickly selling out and garnering virtually unanimous rave reviews. Michael Billington’s assessment in The Guardian (“The production works superbly because it places the human drama in the seething context of a music-dominated society”) and The Independent (“A thrillingly fresh and imaginative revival”) typified the critical consensus.
Biographical accuracy wasn’t one of Shaffer’s objectives in expounding on the relationship between Mozart and rival composer Antonio Salieri. Amadeus opens with Salieri’s deathbed confession that he poisoned Mozart some 34 years earlier (a long-held notion factually debunked decades ago), then segues into a Cain and Abel-style battle between a foul-mouthed, infantile genius and a pious, upright citizen who had every virtue apart from talent.
Shaffer came to the concept via Mozart and Salieri, a short play by Alexander Pushkin and the only drama by the great Russian author to be staged during his lifetime. “The cold eyes of Salieri were staring at me,” Shaffer recounted in a 1984 interview with Roland Gelatt for the Saturday Review. “The conflict between virtuous mediocrity and feckless genius took hold of my imagination, and it would not leave me alone.”
Three aspects of production were especially noteworthy. Director Michael Longhurst transformed the play’s music into a visual and physical force as well as an aural one, through the onstage presence of the Southbank Sinfonia. All 20 members had memorized their music and frequently participated in the stage action, alongside 16 actors and six singers, a never-before-attempted feat that elevated Shaffer’s concept of epic to new heights.
British-Tanzanian actor Lucian Msamati, a celebrated Iago with the Royal Shakespeare Company, gave a smoldering performance as Salieri, capturing his astonishment, disbelief, and anger that a supposedly rational god could bestow so much talent on one who deserved so little.
Finally, the scenic designs made particularly effective use of the Olivier Theatre’s unique system of stage lifts. The thrust stage is configured like a bullseye, with the circle at the center and the ring around it rising and falling almost instantaneously to become a stage and orchestra pit for the opera scenes
Peter Shaffer couldn’t see this outstanding production, but everyone else has no excuse. Amadeus is available for viewing on the National Theatre’s YouTube channel through noon on Thursday, July 23.
