A peek at lit fest lineup

Author Colson Whitehead at the opening night of the 2022 Santa Fe Literary Festival 

 Gabriella Marks

Call it a prologue.

The Santa Fe International Literary Festival will release its full roster of authors in January, when tickets will go on sale, but it offered a December preview to mailing list members. The festival is May 19-21 at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.

The festival, billed as a celebration of a shared love of writing and ideas, will include lectures, walking tours with authors, a youth poetry slam, and excursions to locations beyond the city. For more information, go to sfinternationallitfest.org. Last year’s inaugural festival, which didn’t yet have “International” in the title, attracted a slate of writers including two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning author Colson Whitehead (The Underground Railroad, Harlem Shuffle); bestselling author John Grisham (A Time to Kill, The Firm); Jon Krakauer (Into the Wild, Under the Banner of Heaven); and Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale, Alias Grace).

