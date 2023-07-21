Meet the makers

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting a private showing from an artist, asking questions about process and meaning, and buying directly from them, you are in for a treat: During the week proceeding Traditional Spanish Market (July 29-30), a selection of market artists are opening their studios to visitors as part of the market’s ¡Viva la Cultura! program. Pasatiempo toured a sampling of studios, chatting with each artist about their work.

Precious about metals

Gloria Vigil's, silver heart and turquoise bolo tie (left) and filigree cross and a polished stone pendant (right).
Ellen Chávez de Leitner, a talented violinist and santera, plays and creates at her gallery in Chimayó.
Master weaver Irvin Trujillo works at an antique loom in his family’s studio in Chimayó.

