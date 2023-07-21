Meet the makers

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting a private showing from an artist, asking questions about process and meaning, and buying directly from them, you are in for a treat: During the week proceeding Traditional Spanish Market (July 29-30), a selection of market artists are opening their studios to visitors as part of the market’s ¡Viva la Cultura! program. Pasatiempo toured a sampling of studios, chatting with each artist about their work.
Precious about metals
Gloria Vigil does it all: fabrication of jewelry made from precious metals, custom orders, and repairs. A year ago, thieves broke into her store on Cerrillos Road and took almost everything, including the three-inch filigree cross for which she won second place at the 2022 Traditional Spanish Market. On their way out, the thieves dropped one of her award ribbons, so she later picked it up, dusted off the footprint on it, and began again.
Her Mina Maria turquoise bolo tie and silver heart seem to exude the same calm, peaceful patience and pleasure she brings to her work. Some of her loveliest pieces are made from the fine twisted silver wires of filigree, combined with unusual stones such as the bright red, gold-flecked Rosarita, a by-product of gold smelting.
“One man at market told me that he saw the red from across the street,” she says. “The techniques have changed and Rosarita doesn’t have gold in it any longer, but I try to buy the original stones.”
Vigil explains that there wasn’t a lot of filigree work with stones in Spanish Colonial times, but she is one of the few precious metal artists to be juried into Innovations Within the Tradition, which allows for traditional artists to explore their creativity in new and unique ways.
For almost 30 years, Vigil has been creating jewelry. “It was always so much fun, but I never thought I could make a living at it,” she says.
She learned inlay, frame work, polishing, and improved soldering skills when she was an assistant to prominent Native American and Alaskan jewelry designer Denise Wallace (Sugpiaq tribe), and she went on to learn doming (a technique for creating curves and domes), making silver beads, overlay, and filigree from different artists. Today her finely crafted, one-of-a-kind pieces are decidedly her own: precise, elegant, and made with a huge dollop of love.
Strung together
Ellen Chávez de Leitner has deep roots in the verdant valley of Chimayó, where she pays homage to her ancestral lineage in her retablos (religious figures painted on wood). She loves the santos (saints) and says that she’s not formally trained as an artist — but prays to them to “please help me get it right” when she is painting. It’s clear that her prayers are answered, especially in her paintings of the Virgin Mary, her favorite subject. And all of her saints seem to glow from within.
When she first became an artist in 1986, she used acrylics and copied the santos in the famed Santuario of Chimayó. But she soon developed her own style of devotional art. She learned to make her own natural pigments from black walnut, cochineal, and yellow and red ochre that she found near Abiquiú and made varnish from piñon sap. For a recent portrait of the Madonna, she applied gesso to board, using black walnut for lines and shadows, and then applied glazes of various skin colors and made the cheeks rosy. She has also created a three-dimensional mystery of the rosary piece with 20 images that are by turns sorrowful, glorious, joyful, and luminous.
She taught her six children to create devotional art, and all of them have been in Spanish Market. She proudly hangs their work alongside her own paintings and lithographs in her gallery, which is also where you will see a music stand and a violin in a case. If you ask, she will play for you — and after the first few bars, you’ll realize Chávez de Leitner is a violin virtuoso. She has performed with symphony orchestras in Vienna and Innsbruck, Austria, and locally with the Santa Fe Symphony. She says praying to Saint Anthony led her to the violin.
Chávez de Leitner listens to Gregorian chants while painting, which may explain the serenity of her portraits. She wants her art to be affordable for everyone, so in addition to her original pieces, she sells posters, prints, and cards.
Following the threads
Centinela Traditional Arts, which is located close to Chávez de Leitner’s studio, is where three master weavers of the Trujillo family — Irvin, Lisa, and their daughter Emily — spin vibrantly colored traditional and contemporary work. Like Chávez de Leitner, Emily Trujillo, an eighth-generation Trujillo weaver, listens to music — but hers is blaring rock ’n’ roll. Not too long ago, there were multitudes of Chimayó weavers, but today, the number has dwindled, and Emily Trujillo often adds a modern twist to her work, which speaks to a younger generation.
If you ask, at least one of the Trujillos will offer a weaving demonstration, and if there are enough visitors, they may offer an informative and fascinating talk about their work.
Judith Fein is an award-winning international travel journalist and art fanatic who has contributed to 130 publications.