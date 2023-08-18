Meet the makers

For just over a century, artists have been coming to Santa Fe’s Indian Market to sell their work and establish and broaden their reputations as artisans. Indian Market this weekend will feature 1,000 artists representing 200 tribes and nations; Pasatiempo spoke with three artists attending this year’s market about their stories as Indigenous artists and what attending the market means to them.

All in the family

Every year, without fail, she returns to the scene of her youth.

Denise Wallace does most of her own design work, while her son, David, contributes lapidary work to many of her pieces, including The Halibut Woman (above, sterling silver, 14K gold, fossil walrus tusk, and paua shell)
David Wallace also has collaborated with his sister, Dawn Wallace Kulberg, on her jewelry, doing lapidary on pieces such as Hawk (above left, sterling silver, 14K gold, and fossilized walrus tusk).
David Wallace is a craftsman in his own right, creating pieces such as this walrus face pendant (silver, fossil walrus tusk).
Winter Arrows, a tufa cast cuff, is one of Gabriel Natan's custom creations. 
Morenci turquoise is the centerpiece of Gabriel Natan's one-of-a-kind stamped curved cuff. 
This year Lindsey Shakespeare made her first pair of Chiricahua moccasins, sewn by hand for a high school graduate.

