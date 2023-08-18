Meet the makers

For just over a century, artists have been coming to Santa Fe’s Indian Market to sell their work and establish and broaden their reputations as artisans. Indian Market this weekend will feature 1,000 artists representing 200 tribes and nations; Pasatiempo spoke with three artists attending this year’s market about their stories as Indigenous artists and what attending the market means to them.
All in the family
Every year, without fail, she returns to the scene of her youth.
And it’s no easy trip. Denise Wallace, a jewelry maker of Alaskan Native heritage and a Hawaii resident, regularly returns to Santa Fe, where she studied at the Institute of American Indian Arts, for Indian Market. And every year, she says, she donates a piece to the IAIA’s auction to benefit its students.
“I’m not always able to do a donation everywhere, but I usually try to do something for IAIA,” she says. “IAIA is important to me because I went to school there, and I know a lot of the kids who go to school can’t always afford it. This is really one way to help them get there.”
For Wallace, who makes intricate figures that represent her Chugach Sugpiaq heritage, her work is a labor love. She’s a first-generation artist and has been making jewelry for 50 years; she’s been doing it so long, she says, that now her children are fully grown and working in jewelry too.
“They’ve been around this all their lives,” she says of her two children. “They’ve been going to Indian Market since they’re born.
“I went to the IAIA, and a lot of my classmates have been doing market all these years. We all have kids around the same age.”
Wallace, who lived in Santa Fe for 20 years, makes rings and bracelets, necklaces and pendants, earrings and belts. Her designs evoke her people’s history, the place they come from — in this case, the south central coast of Alaska — and the animals that share the landscape.
One necklace pendant is shaped in the form of a dinosaur, while another is of a sea otter lying on its back. The belts, she says, take an agonizingly long time to finish. Wallace says she might be retired from making belts, and on her website, there’s an example of one made in 1997. It features 10 dancing figures and five masks, and each can be removed and worn separately.
“Everything is individually done,” she says. “Everything is cut and filed and soldered on. I just recently decided to count how many solder joints there were on one piece; I did, and there were 99. And that’s one piece. It’s very time consuming and always takes more time than you think. It’s not just the metalwork. It’s lapidary work. It’s scrimshaw. And then there’s finishing.”
It’s fun for Wallace to watch her kids take their art in new directions. Her daughter, Dawn, does a lot of her own design work, and her son, David, does a lot of the lapidary work for her pieces. When she looks around at her peers, Wallace says, the same phenomenon is happening.
“You just keep going,” she says. “This is something that we all have dedicated ourselves to, and we appreciate what the market holds for us as far as economy so we can continue to make a living at it. It’s enriched our lives, and it makes it so we can live the lives we do.”
The Process, in Wallace’s own words: Usually, we start out with a drawing, and then we shape the metal around the drawing. We do the bezeling in thin strips of metal. Then you create a frame where the stones will be, or the other metalwork. And then you make patterns from that for the lapidary. Then you solder it down onto a sheet and you cut around it. Now you put in your details; if there’s going to be a hinge or decorations, those all get soldered on. It’s quite a process.
Silver soul
Gabriel Natan grew up around jewelry making — but it wasn’t always what he wanted to do.
Natan, a Diné artist who works in sterling silver and traditional jewelry forms, says that his father, Gene Natan, was a silversmith before him. He recalls growing up and watching his grandmother and father work, and about eight years ago, he decided to give it a shot himself.
“I really felt a dramatic pull in my life to go into art,” says Natan, a Chinle, Arizona, resident who will be making his first appearance this year at Indian Market. “I had seen the jewelry that my dad was making, and it was always something in the back of my head that I wanted to do. I kind of knew that I wanted to pursue making Navajo jewelry, because it’s part of my Native culture, and it’s part of what my family line has done for many years. I’ve always had an artistic side.”
Natan’s wife, Naomi, works with him in the family business; she says she’s always been artistic but never had an entry into jewelry before. During the pandemic, she made her first tufa cast carving, and together the couple has fallen in love with their craft. Like Wallace, the Natans make jewelry in a wide variety of forms. They make necklaces and bracelets, earrings and rings, and many of their designs are embellished with turquoise.
Natan was born and raised in Pinehill, 126 miles west of Albuquerque on the Ramah Navajo Indian Reservation, where his father still lives. His dad learned the basics of silversmithing on the reservation, and now Natan lives near Chinle with his wife’s family. It’s important to him to make traditional designs in a traditional way, he says, and he’s thrilled to join his peers at Indian Market.
“Last year, we did the free Indian Market in Santa Fe. But with the [Southwest Association for Indian Arts] Indian Market, it’s a big opportunity,” he says. “We get to meet a lot of people, and it’s the biggest Native American art show in the Southwest, other than the Heard [Museum] … We’re really looking forward to this.”
The Process, in Natan’s own words: We get an idea of what we want to make and how we want it to look. We use sterling silver and melt it down with a torch, and then we pour the molten silver metal into our tufa mold. Tufa mold is a volcanic ash rock that’s easy to carve our designs into and easy to work with. We carve our designs in, and then we’re able to melt the silver down and pour the silver into our design. We get an image of what we want to work with, and from there we either start stamping it or cutting it out. Then we go into the final shaping process. There’s more sanding and then the final polishes we add to it. We add turquoise at the end; that’s one of the last steps. Then we add our patina. We blacken our silver with sulfur, and that gives the dark patina look to our work.
Walk the moc
Lindsey Shakespeare has always had powerful role models.
She says her grandfather, Bruce Klinekole, was a staff sergeant for the U.S. Army in World War II, and her grandmother, Virginia Klinekole, was the first female president of the Mescalero Apache Tribe. Her mom, Gina Klinekole, was both Miss Mescalero and Miss Indian New Mexico.
Shakespeare makes trophy dolls, dresses, and moccasins, and says she is one of the first artists in her family. She graduated from both IAIA and New Mexico State University. She studied photography, and her advisor told her maybe she’d enjoy making three-dimensional objects. This is her 15th year at Indian Market, but it’s one of her first years making moccasins.
“My grandma was for education. She mentioned, ‘Once you received your degree, no one can take that away from you,’” Shakespeare says. “Being a Native American woman artisan juried into this prestigious New Mexico Indian Market means a lot. It has been a dream since age 5 or 6 and participating since 2009 has been a teaching, learning, grateful, thankful experience. Fifteen years and each one was different.”
Shakespeare, a native of Three Rivers, located about 100 miles northeast of Las Cruces near the Mescalero Reservation, says she also represents the Comanche, Kiowa-Apache, and Northern Arapaho tribes.
Shakespeare still keeps and treasures a hand-doodled drawing she made in 2009 on her first trip to the market, and she’s won first prize for her creations at past markets. Shakespeare has made multiple dresses for Mescalero Coming of Age ceremonies, which she says happens for girls between the ages of 11 and 16. The intricate buckskin dresses can take as long as a year to make and are all sewn by hand.
“I ran into a situation last year for a Coming of Age where the mom didn’t know how to purchase buckskin,” she says. “She got it all, but we needed it to be wide. I had to sew pieces together to make her dress. And the mom thought I used a sewing machine.”
The Process, in Shakespeare’s own words, for making thin-legged moccasins: When you’re looking for buckskins, you want them long. Underneath, by the soles, comes from the cow. You would butcher the cow and get that meat ready. But then you’d have the hide ready, because you have to stretch the hide and dry it. When you’re ready to do the soles, you cut out your footprint and let it soak for 24 hours. You get your beadwork ready and your supplies ready. Once you’re ready, you quickly sole it. The hard part is making sure that you have the right material way in advance. Even the soles are hard to find. If somebody’s going to have these next summer, they should already have a frozen hide now. And stretch it, because it’s hot. Let it dry. Have it ready. There’s a lot of preparation, and I don’t think people know that.