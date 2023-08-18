Market strategies

Newcomers (and even veterans) attending the Santa Fe Indian Market can easily be overwhelmed by the hundreds of booths choking the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding streets with a staggering (and exhausting) array of Native American traditional and contemporary arts.
This year’s market features almost 1,000 artists from more than 200 American Indian tribes and nations displaying their work among 706 booths (up by 56 this year, thanks to additional space at Cathedral Park). Jurors will select winning works in 10 general categories (basketry, pottery, jewelry, for example), each with tens of subcategories and sub-subcategories.
At a market this size, there is truly something for everyone.
If you come looking for pottery decorated with eons-old symbols of birds, snakes, and rain clouds or a yucca basket woven the same way they’ve been doing it at Southwestern pueblos for a thousand years, you’ll find it. The first Indian Market in 1922 (called the Southwest Indian Fair) was a transparent attempt by museum folks to encourage Native Americans to keep making such items that were popular with tourists. But over the years, Native American artists took over in order to share who they are today: Honoring traditions, yes, but also living, growing cultures whose artists are expanding traditions and expressing themselves in new forms and new ways while addressing contemporary subjects.
That means if you’re coming to the 2023 Santa Fe Indian Market, you’re going to see traditional pieces made with techniques refined to perfection over centuries alongside contemporary works that both expand on and diverge from those themes and forms.
“I think this market shows the dynamic resilience of over 200 nations. There’s a lot to see,” says Jamie Schulze, who is Northern Cheyenne and executive director of the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts, the market’s host organization.
One thing’s almost a sure bet: No matter how ambitious your intentions, you probably won’t make it to every booth or examine every piece of art. So the following are strategies for planning a successful day (or days) at Indian Market.
STRATEGY: Look and learn
While Indian Market can be an important income source for the artists, there’s no rule requiring visitors to purchase anything. Kim Martindale, a collector and art show producer, says a good first-time strategy could be walking the booths, talking to artists, learning about styles and techniques, and seeing what speaks to you.
“For jewelry, pottery, and weaving, Indian Market really has all these amazing artists in one place at one time — that’s what’s so interesting,” Martindale says. “You’re interested in jewelry? Go around and see what style you respond to. Zuni is so different from Navajo. One has more silver and one has more inlay and one has more use of turquoise beads. A lot of times, people think Indian art is all the same, but in reality, each group has a distinctive style, and those styles are a base for the next generations to build on.”
Nocona Burgess, a Santa Fe-based Comanche painter who’s been showing at the Santa Fe Indian Market for 20 years, recommends the looking-learning crowd come Saturday afternoon or Sunday morning when artists will have more time to chat. “Saturday morning, it’s a madhouse, then Sunday afternoon, everyone is trying to make their final decisions and purchases,” he says.
Be sure to look for booths with ribbons marking this year’s prestigious SWAIA winners to see what the best-of-the-best looks like (see “Ribbonhood”). If you don’t have the serious collector’s budget, you might not be able to take one of these beauties home, but you’ll learn a lot about what makes a piece stand out above the others.
STRATEGY: Go early
The Santa Fe Indian Market opens for shoppers at 9 a.m. Saturday, but avid collectors will have scoped out the offerings at the sneak peek for association members (2-4 p.m.) and general preview (4-6 p.m.) Friday at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center.
“It’s an opportunity to see so many different artists’ work in one place, because the market can be overwhelming, daunting,” Schulze says.
“People will be in there taking notes and deciding, ‘Oh, wow. I really like that piece,’” Burgess says. Those determined buyers will be at the booth first thing Saturday morning to secure their chosen work. That means if you have your heart set on collecting a particular piece, you need to get there early.
“They go fast, especially the ribbon winners,” says Burgess, who’s collected a stack of ribbons over the 20 years he’s attended.
The separate but simultaneous Free Indian Market at Federal Place opens at 8 a.m., and organizer Gregory Schaaf says collectors who have known the artists and their families for years will be there early to snap up works by the patriarchs and matriarchs, who were winning ribbons at the Santa Fe Indian Market in years past.
“If you’re not there by 8:15, it’s too late. They’re sold out,” he says.
STRATEGY: Visit winners from previous years
It’s a big deal to win a ribbon at the Santa Fe Indian Market — a really big deal. While the current winners are enjoying the spotlight and top prices at the 2023 market, track down winners from recent years. They’re the titans of this show, and they’ll be bringing their very best work to the competition.
Martindale thinks this strategy is overlooked by both collectors and SWAIA.
“Their catalog should have winners from at least the last 10 years,” he says. “The 50,000 to 100,000 people walking around the market are aware who won this year but not who won last year or the year before.”
Schulze, the association’s executive director, calls that idea “interesting,” but because SWAIA hands out more than 200 awards a year, she says the catalog would be as thick as a dictionary. Instead, she says, SWAIA is working on archiving previous winners on the website.
STRATEGY: Visit emerging artists
Artists who have won ribbons in the past can charge higher prices for their work than newcomers with no established reputation, Martindale says. But the market’s rigorous standards for materials and techniques mean you’ll get quality work even when you buy from emerging artists. Plus, your purchase helps seed the future by encouraging the next generation of masters to continue developing their art form.
“Look for who’s coming up. There’s the master, and then there are the young people coming up behind them who maybe haven’t gotten a lot of recognition yet,” Martindale says. “There’s a chance you could get something more affordable.”
Encouraging market newcomers — young and old — to carry on and carry forward Native art traditions is a key goal of the market, Schulze says. “We’re lucky this year we have a plethora of that.”
For the 2023 market, emerging artists will continue to be spread across the huge venue, but Schulze says SWAIA plans to add booth cards in the future identifying them.
STRATEGY: Visit the Free Indian Market
For decades, entire families of artists were guaranteed a spot in the Santa Fe Indian Market by virtue of their longtime participation, without having to be selected by jurors. This tenure policy ended in 2017, and the next year, the 68 elders who had been excluded by the change were invited to participate with their families in the Free Indian Market, held simultaneously at Federal Park (106 S. Federal Place).
By 2022, the Free Indian Market had grown from the original 68 to almost 600 artists, making it the second-largest Indian market nationwide. Each family booth may include three or four generations of artists, including small children offering for sale the tiny coiled pots, lizards, or snakes they made from a pinch of clay their grandmother gave them and fired alongside her pots.
Gregory Schaaf, a retired Native American history professor who started the Free Indian Market with his wife, Angie, recalls buying a Power Ranger car — a small boy’s first sale as an artist. “The whole family, four generations, all got together and praised him,” Schaaf recalls.
STRATEGY: Go big or go home
No matter your budget, if you know what you want and you’re intent on buying, plan to spend as much as you possibly can, Martindale advises.
“Not everybody can afford a $30,000 bracelet, but … get the very best you can afford,” he says.
Whatever you spend, you will be honoring the quality, creativity, and traditions of the artists and helping them continue honing their craft for another year, since sales at Indian Market can make up a substantial portion of an artist’s annual income; Burgess says that’s about 40 percent for him.
“It’s a market, and people have to sell to make a living,” he says.
Jewelry artist Ken Romero, a member of Taos and Laguna Pueblos, is retired now but still counts on market sales to augment his income.
“Year after year, it’s a pretty darn big show, pretty lucrative,” Romero says.
It’s important for artists to explain why the best pieces are priced as they are, Romero says. (He recently sold a bracelet in his signature Pueblo Design Inlay style for $40,000.) One of his bracelets could incorporate 10 ounces of silver and hundreds of stones — each one individually cut, shaped, fit, and inlaid.
“A bracelet takes at least three months from start to finish,” he says. “These are not just knickknacks and cheap stuff but high-end. This is the real deal. This is high-quality work done by hand. You’re not going to go wrong purchasing at this show, because we’re all accomplished at our craft,” Romero says.
The Santa Fe Indian Market is one of the most prestigious places for an artist to gain recognition, Schulze says. To be included, they have to adhere to SWAIA’s standards, and that allows buyers to know they’re buying something authentically made, whether it’s a traditional or contemporary piece, she says.
“The life blood for the market is the artist,” Schulze says. “When you buy at Indian Market, you’re investing in the life pathway of someone who’s living and breathing.”