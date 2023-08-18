Newcomers (and even veterans) attending the Santa Fe Indian Market can easily be overwhelmed by the hundreds of booths choking the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding streets with a staggering (and exhausting) array of Native American traditional and contemporary arts.

This year’s market features almost 1,000 artists from more than 200 American Indian tribes and nations displaying their work among 706 booths (up by 56 this year, thanks to additional space at Cathedral Park). Jurors will select winning works in 10 general categories (basketry, pottery, jewelry, for example), each with tens of subcategories and sub-subcategories.

At a market this size, there is truly something for everyone.

Market strategies

Centennial Best of Show 2022, Class VI:  Textiles, Ahkima Honyumptewa (Hopi), weaving, Oryavi Kenel Kwasa; woven wool in diamond and diagonal twills with hills and valleys. Photo Tira Howard for SWAIA 
Market strategies

Centennial Best of Show 2022, Class I: Jewelry, Ernest Benally (Navajo), jeweled belt, Turtle Family; handmade and stamped tooled bezel, 12 turtle pieces made with natural stones and shells. Photo Tira Howard for SWAIA 
Market strategies

One Indian Market shopping strategy is to seek out past SWAIA award winners, who often return year after year. Quillwork and beadwork artist Dana Warrington, with his SWAIA ribbons in 2017. Photo Gabriella Marks for SWAIA
Market strategies

Centennial Best of Show 2022, Class IX: Youth (artists aged 17 and under), TobieMae Patricio (Acoma Pueblo), basket weave polychrome pot; traditional clay, traditional paints, sandstone paints, wild spinach, hand coiled, and traditionally ﬁred. Photo Tira Howard for SWAIA 
Market strategies

Robert Dale Tsosie, Grandfather II (2019), Belgium marble, shown at Free Indian Market. Photo George Toya

Recommended for you