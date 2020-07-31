The Santa Fe Indian Market began with handmade, Russian lace.
Concerned that industrialization was threatening traditional crafts, Madame Vera von Blumenthal promoted the work of seamstresses in her native Russia and then in Pasadena, California, where she moved at the start of the Great War. A few years later, von Blumenthal relocated to New Mexico with a woman named Rose Dougan. Von Blumenthal wanted to continue her patronage of the arts. “So, when they came here, they talked to the museum about doing something similar with the potters,” says Janet Chapman, co-author of Kenneth Milton Chapman: A Life Dedicated to Indian Arts and Artists.
Von Blumenthal and Dougan handed the Museum of New Mexico $200 and set of rules detailing how Native potters could both foster their craft and receive fair prices for their work. They called it the Pueblo Pottery Improvement Project.
The museum already had a relationship with Native American potters, including Maria Martinez and Tonita Roybal, both from San Ildefonso Pueblo, whose pots the museum sold in their store. The funding and the intent, though, matched with the museum’s objectives. Edgar Lee Hewett, the museum’s director, passed the potter’s program to a staffer named Kenneth Chapman.
Born in Indiana, “Chap,” moved to New Mexico to recover from tuberculosis and then found a career he hadn’t expected. “He became involved in Indian art because he was on the original staff of the museum. He was an artist; because of his work at the museum he became an anthropologist,” says Janet Chapman, his niece.
Chap spent years working with potters and was nervous about presenting them with suggestions drawn up by the Improvement Project. Roybal and Martinez, though, had experience trading and working with Anglos and took Chap’s artistic advice and his money.
Meanwhile, Hewett was searching for ways to further popularize Santa Fe as a tourist destination. He already founded both the Museum of New Mexico and the School of American Archaeology, but Santa Fe also needed a centerpiece event. In 1911, he renewed the celebration of the 1692 Spanish Reconquista. Eight years later, the Santa Fe Fiesta became an annual event and included a pageant and Native American dances. Taking his cue from the Indian Village built for the 1915 Panama-California Exposition in San Diego, Hewett also wanted to include an anthropological element to the festivities.
Hewett’s efforts proved successful. So successful that problems soon arose. Tourists arrived in droves and many of them purchased pottery from the museum. “Some of the retailers in Santa Fe were a little upset at a state-owned institution selling pottery,” Chapman says.
Chap and Dougan, though, wanted to make sure that Native potters continued to get fair prices for their pots. They dispatched attorney and historian Ralph Emerson Twitchell to Washington, D.C., to procure funds for an Indian Fair, which they hoped to attach to the fiesta. Twitchell found support from the Indian Department. Dougan added a $1,000 bond, the interest to be used to award artists. (That would be about $15,000 today.)
The first Indian Fair was held over three days in 1922 in the Santa Fe Armory near the Palace of the Governors. The armory was filled with paintings, Navajo rugs, textiles, pottery for sale, and museum pottery representative of different styles. Much of the art was in competition. “One of the things that Indian Fair was created for was to teach people what good pottery is, and one of the ways they could do that was to judge the pottery and put a ribbon on it,” says Bruce Bernstein, author of Santa Fe Indian Market: A History of Native Arts and the Marketplace and director of innovation and chief curator the Coe Center of the Arts. Martinez and Roybal both won for their pottery. Martinez, though, was uncomfortable with the recognition, because pottery was a community art and not an individual endeavor.
The greatest prize at the fair was recognition. The Indian Fair presented a moment when “native people used their own culture to survive and flourish in Anglo culture,” Bernstein says. For years, Native peoples were subjected to policies of assimilation that threatened their livelihood and heritage.
Tribes from across the country had a presence at the fair, but within the first few years, the focus shifted to the Southwest. Almost every form of Native art appeared, but pottery was the star of the event into the 20th century.
Hewett and the museum controlled the fair until 1926, when Hewett handed it over to the Fair Committee and the New Mexico Association on Indian Affairs (NMAIA), an organization created to protect the Pueblos from the Bursum Bill. This piece of legislation, introduced in the U.S. Senate, would allow Anglos to claim Pueblo land after establishing residency. The committee and the NMAIA ran the fair in a similar format until 1931 when they moved it outside and under the portal at the Palace of the Governors.
The fair was mobile after 1931. The committee and judges traveled all over New Mexico to the Pueblos, Shiprock, and Gallup to help organize art shows and award the best pieces. The traveling fair was difficult to maintain and, in 1937, the Indian Fair transformed into Saturday Markets that ran for several weeks in the summer. The Saturday Markets were short-lived and replaced by a Fiesta Market, which continued for decades.
“The market almost died several times in the ‘50s and the early part of the ‘60s,” Bernstein says. National affairs were soon to change that. “There is an interest in other cultures that developed in the 1960s due to civil rights, due to the beatnik and hippie and environmental movements.” Interest in Native culture and art arose as well. In 1962, the NMAIA was disbanded and rebranded as the Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA), which moved the market away from the Santa Fe Fiesta to its own weekend in August.
The market expanded from the portal at the Palace of the Governors to booths all over the Plaza. “It was very small and very local up into the ‘70s. The largest sales market for Native people was Gallup, not Santa Fe,” Bernstein says. “In Gallup, the artists were not present. The traders put in things to be sold. In Santa Fe, you were buying directly from the maker.” Market became a venue for fostering relationships between Native artists and collectors from all over the world.
Those relationships have continued for generations. Barbara Gonzales, the great-granddaughter of Maria Martinez and a distinguished potter in her own right, went to the market as a child and returned for many years. Some of the people who met her great-grandmother return to San Ildefonso today to reconnect. “The fun of all this art is that it continues, and the art appreciation continues throughout the different generations,” she says.
“SWAIA pulls in generations, hence why it’s survived and why it will continue to survive,” says Kim Peone, executive director of the organization. She was born in Santa Fe and attended the market with her parents as a child. “We as Native people can come together throughout the country and throughout Canada and really have an experienced that has a common thread in it, and that common thread is art.”
Because of the pandemic, Santa Fe Indian Market has been forced to leap into the future. This year, they’ve helped almost 500 artists create their own websites. SWAIA will funnel traffic to these pages and, in so doing, continue the promotional work that Dougan, Chapman, and von Blumenthal began almost a century ago. “How do we pivot in a time when there’s despair? That’s been the resilience of SWAIA and that will be the resilience of SWAIA in the future,” Peone says. ◀
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.