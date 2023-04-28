Maker's mark

Enrique Figueredo

Enrique Figueredo was on the trail, far from his studio, when he made one of the great discoveries of his life. Several years ago, the printmaker was hiking at El Morro National Monument, about 180 miles southwest of Santa Fe, when a park ranger hailed his attention.

Figueredo had been visiting New Mexico churches and missions for years, drawing many of them, but El Morro was new to him.

Enrique Figueredo, Santuario de Chimayó, Chimayó, NM (2023, from the Paso por Aquí series), woodcut and graphite rubbing
Enrique Figueredo's 6 x 15 foot zoetrope provides a kinetic viewing of Viajes de la Gran Flota Blanca (Voyages of the Great White Fleet) (2023); carved plywood, wood, aluminum, steel, casters, house paint, woodblock prints, and screen print
Detail zoetrope view of Enrique Figueredo’s Viajes de la Gran Flota Blanca (Voyages of the Great White Fleet) 1899 (2023), carved plywood, wood, aluminum, steel, casters, house paint, woodblock prints, and screen print
Detail of zoetrope view of Enrique Figueredo’s Viajes de la Gran Flota Blanca (Voyages of the Great White Fleet) 1899 (2023), carved plywood, wood, aluminum, steel, casters, house paint, woodblock prints, and screen print

