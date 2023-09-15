Broadway doesn’t just take over Popejoy Hall’s stage for several weeks every winter. It also takes over the theater’s loading dock.

The Popejoy’s Broadway in New Mexico series will start in October with a three-week run of Disney’s The Lion King, which last graced Albuquerque stages in 2016. Fabianna Borghese, the director of Popejoy Hall at the University of New Mexico, says The Lion King you’ll see in New Mexico will be much like the experience on Broadway.

Make room for Broadway

J. Antonio Rodriguez performs in the 2023 North American touring production of Hadestown

