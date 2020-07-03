The 13th annual Los Alamos ScienceFest goes virtual for 2020 (Tuesday, July 7, through July 12). The theme this year is 20/20: Eyes On the Future. Topics for the weeklong, family-friendly celebration of science, technology, and engineering include the future of agriculture and food production, cybersecurity, energy, and state-of-the-art camera and drone technologies. Special guests include Patrick Brown, CEO and Founder of Impossible Foods, and Camille Schrier, STEM advocate and Miss America 2020. Los Alamos National Laboratory historian, Alan Carr, joins LANL director Thomas Mason to discuss the history of the Manhattan Project and Trinity Site, the location of the first atomic bomb test in 1945. To participate in these events, download the Whova mobile app and sign up for a free account. Download the apps and see the full schedule of events at losalamossciencefest.com.
Mad about science: Los Alamos ScienceFest goes virtual
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
