John Ericson, one of the last of the studio contract players in the waning days of the golden era of Hollywood, died Sunday in Santa Fe. He was 93.
The cause of death was pneumonia, said his wife, Karen Ericson.
The tall, easy-going actor, who appeared in the 1955 classic Bad Day at Black Rock and the 1957 cult Western Forty Guns, had a self-deprecating sense of humor that served him well over a career that lasted nearly 50 years.
But though he worked steadily in the film and television industry and onstage from the 1940s into the 1990s, Ericson said he did not feel truly alive until he moved to Santa Fe over 25 years ago. That's when, he said, he finally stood outside under the Santa Fe sky and felt his heart beating for the first time.
"Hollywood can make you really uptight," he said in a 2002 interview with Pasatiempo. "For years it was, 'Show me what you can do.' It made me tense. I worked in a lot of productions that were crap. They paid me a lot of money and gave me good billing, but there are very few things [in Hollywood] that I'm proud of.
"I used to watch myself on the screen and go, 'Come on, loosen up, you're walking on eggshells.' Now I'm not working on eggshells anymore. I'm learning to let go."
Ericson acted in several theater productions in Santa Fe, including The Cherry Orchard and The Men's Room. In the latter, he played an aging B-movie star coming to grips with his own mortality and the fact that his work only added up to a projection on the silver screen.
When the play opened in 2002, Ericson said he understood the character well. "I didn't have to search at all. ... It was like plugging in the telephone for the first time and immediately being connected to another voice," he said.
Ericson was born in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September 1926. His parents immigrated to the United States in the early 1930s. After a stint in the U.S. Army during the last days of World War II, he embarked on a career as an actor, studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City.
There he rubbed shoulders with Grace Kelly, whom he would later act with in the 1954 melodrama Green Fire, and a young and aggressive comic named Don Rickles. Ericson often recalled Rickles performing standup on the city's subway trains.
After a few yearns of paying his dues in summer stock productions, Ericson got an audition for director Fred Zinnemann's 1951 film Theresa, about a young soldier (Ericson) who marries an Italian woman and encounters familial prejudice when he brings her back to the states.
Made just before Zinnemann directed 1952's High Noon — the director's breakout film — Theresa earned positive critical reviews but did poorly at the box office. The New York Times said Ericson "gives a full view of a quiet, intense, disturbed young man, vocally inarticulate but unmistakably clear in his attitudes."
In his autobiography, Zinnemann said Ericson was "a very handsome yet tense and troubled-looking young man. I was struck by his appearance, his behavior and his talent. He turned out to be a very good choice. It surprises me that his career has not lived up to his potential, owing perhaps to the negative character he had to portray in his very first introduction to an audience."
Ericson later said MGM offered him a contract based on the strength of his performance in the film, but he turned the chance down to return to the stage. His greatest triumph there was acting the lead role in the stage version of the World War II prisoner-of-war drama Stalag 17, a role he said he played for 866 performances straight. When Paramount bought the rights to the film, the studio cast contract star William Holden in the role Ericson had played on stage.
When Ericson left the play, he heard MGM was looking to cast the lead in an Elizabeth Taylor soap opera called Rhapsody, so he boldly called studio head Dore Schary and asked for an audition. He netted the part and a long-term contract with the studio.
But aside from playing a pivotal role in MGM's production of Bad Day at Black Rock, opposite an impressive cast that included Spencer Tracy, Robert Ryan, Walter Brennan and Lee Marvin, Ericson was unhappy at the studio, then considered the biggest and best in the business. He left MGM after one year, freelancing in a series of lower-budget features — one of which, Sam Fuller's Forty Guns, is considered a cult classic.
The role gave Ericson the rare chance to play an amoral scoundrel, one willing to hold his older sister — played by Barbara Stanwyck — in front of him as a human bullet shield. Ericson enjoyed working with Fuller and Stanwyck and later tried out for the lead in Fuller's 1980 war drama The Big Red One. Lee Marvin won the role instead.
Ericson continued to work in television, including a stint in the mid-1960s television series Honey West and a turn as a German officer confounded by the magic whipped up by Angela Lansbury in 1971's Bedknobs and Broomsticks. He appeared in a couple of so-so spaghetti westerns that he said he loved making and did a small turn in an episode of the New Mexico-shot Breaking Bad some years back.
He met his wife on a plane en route to Lake Tahoe in the mid-1970s and they married shortly thereafter. "He used to tell people we met in heaven," she said.
She said her husband, who also painted, had a sense of humor that was rarely displayed on screen. He loved life, she said.
"Being an artist was always part of him," she said. "He looked at everything in the world in an artistic way."
John Ericson said it took him years to break through the world of make-believe and discover who he was underneath the movie-star image.
"I forgot who I was," he said in the 2002 interview. "Pretending to be someone else can become so real that you forget who you are and what you want."
Besides his wife, Ericson is survived by a daughter from a previous marriage, Nicole Ericson.
Karen Ericson said she plans a memorial service for her husband at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.
