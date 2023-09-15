'Lift' a dance gift

Victor Abreu, one of a group of children from underprivileged backgrounds given the opportunity to study ballet, is now a member of the New York City Ballet’s corps de ballet. (Courtesy Paramount)

The new dance documentary Lift follows three New York City homeless children who take part in an after-school dance and enrichment program run by the school of the New York Theatre Ballet. The film opens as Steven Melendez, the company’s new director, visits shelters in the poorest areas of the city, looking for kids to take part in the 34-year-old program.

David Petersen, the film’s director and producer, also directed the eight-part documentary Strictly Ballet. His 1989 film Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9, about Sherrill’s Restaurant and Bakery in Washington, D.C., and its place in the culture of its community, was nominated for an Academy Award. Intrigued by the premise of the Lift program, he started without a budget or sponsorship, borrowed students from a film class he taught at New York University to hold the sound boom, and began filming. Unsure of the “story,” he picked 35 of the kids and followed them for 10 years. The film’s final edit focuses on three kids’ lives. The film debuted at festivals in 2022 and was picked up for distribution by Paramount. After a theatrical release in 14 cities, including Albuquerque on Friday, September 15, Lift will be available on video on demand on Amazon and Apple TV.

In a scene from the documentary, Steven Melendez teaches dance moves to children at a New York City shelter. Melendez experienced homelessness as a child himself and was a Lift program student. (Courtesy Paramount)
The documentary Lift follows dancer Steven Melendez’s work with at-risk children who are recruited to train in the New York Theatre Ballet’s Lift program. (Courtesy Paramount)

