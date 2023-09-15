'Lift' a dance gift

In a scene from the documentary, Steven Melendez teaches dance moves to children at a New York City shelter. Melendez experienced homelessness as a child himself and was a Lift program student. (Courtesy Paramount)
The new dance documentary Lift follows three New York City homeless children who take part in an after-school dance and enrichment program run by the school of the New York Theatre Ballet. The film opens as Steven Melendez, the company’s new director, visits shelters in the poorest areas of the city, looking for kids to take part in the 34-year-old program.
David Petersen, the film’s director and producer, also directed the eight-part documentary Strictly Ballet. His 1989 film Fine Food, Fine Pastries, Open 6 to 9, about Sherrill’s Restaurant and Bakery in Washington, D.C., and its place in the culture of its community, was nominated for an Academy Award. Intrigued by the premise of the Lift program, he started without a budget or sponsorship, borrowed students from a film class he taught at New York University to hold the sound boom, and began filming. Unsure of the “story,” he picked 35 of the kids and followed them for 10 years. The film’s final edit focuses on three kids’ lives. The film debuted at festivals in 2022 and was picked up for distribution by Paramount. After a theatrical release in 14 cities, including Albuquerque on Friday, September 15, Lift will be available on video on demand on Amazon and Apple TV.
Melendez, who served as artistic director for the Hiland Theater branch of the National Dance Institute of New Mexico in Albuquerque for three years before and during the pandemic, is particularly empathetic to the plight of families experiencing homelessness. One of the most powerful scenes in the documentary occurs when Melendez visits Seneca Houses in the South Bronx, a shelter where he lived with his mother and sister for three years. As the camera follows him into the gritty halls where dozens of families find temporary shelter, Melendez, in a moment of overwhelming emotion, crumples and nearly passes out in a corner.
“At that moment, I realized there were demons from my past that I still needed to confront,” he tells Pasatiempo. “People don’t understand homelessness in America.”
The film visits the comfortable-looking house where Melendez’s family lived until the owner decided to sell it. At that point, unable to afford a New York City apartment on the salary of one parent, they found themselves at the mercy of the city’s Department of Social Services.
“My mother had a job,” Melendez says. “She worked at Mount Sinai [Hospital] every day. She left the shelter dressed in a lab coat.”
At the age of 7, he was invited by Diana Byer, the founder of New York Theatre Ballet and Lift, to join the after-school program, in which children were blended anonymously into the classes with ballet students from across the city.
“There is a saying that a child has to have an opportunity to earn their own self-respect,” Melendez says. “Some students have those opportunities, and others don’t.” He went on to dance with the Theatre Ballet for 15 years and was a guest artist internationally. In 2022, he was appointed to take over Byer’s job.
Many Lift participants are able to leave the shelters for stable housing, while their parents find better jobs, Melendez says.
“These children are taken out of one world, at the shelters, and are given an opportunity to enter another culture and society, which most of them didn’t know exists,” he says. “Some of the children will be helped; some will fall through the cracks. But I know that the program has a deep impact on many of the students’ lives because I was one of them.”
One of the three students featured in the film, Victor Abreu, displays particular talent. He is shown at ages 10, 13, and 16, evolving into an accomplished ballet dancer. After a few bumps, he is invited first to study at the elite School of American Ballet, then to join the New York City Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet at 17. Sharia Blockwood, first shown at age 9, is a tiny girl with an outsized smile and joie de vivre. She is the youngest subject of the documentary. Her love of dance is undiminished by her parents’ challenges with work schedules and money. Her goal is to enter a performing arts high school.
But it is Yolanssie Cardona, who attends classes with her brother, who is the soul of the film. Lift first shows her at an age of innocence, dancing her not-quite-perfected ballet steps on street corners and in the subway — then jumps in time to show her, shockingly, as a teenager. She has begun to mix with older kids who are hanging out on the same street corners, but clearly not dancing. In a heartbreaking moment, she informs Melendez that her family is moving from Brooklyn to Queens, and she is quitting dance.
When Melendez visits her in her new home, hoping to lure her back to the dance studio, she seems roughened and defiant in her mentor’s presence. There is a sadness in her eyes. When she brags about being suspended from school for hitting a teacher during a fight with another girl, Melendez launches into a brutally honest lecture. “You’re heading down the wrong path,” he tells her. “I read the statistics; I know the story. You’re going to end up dead.”
“I have no idea where that came from,” he tells Pasatiempo. “I felt she was mature enough to take my honesty. Life is not all rainbows and unicorns.” With her parents’ help, she was able to return to Lift, where she began to talk about graduating from high school and eventually attending law school.
“In a program like this, you have to look over time to see the value,” Melendez says. “It is not a snapshot, not just a story of putting on a show. You get to see the work.” The film spends time in the three students’ apartments. The parents play important roles in the film. They might be unfamiliar with ballet — or art, for that matter. But they see an opportunity for their kids and grab it.
In New Mexico, the National Dance Institute focuses its in-school programs primarily on 10-year-olds. The institute aims to expose them to teamwork, art, discipline, and the joy of performance at a critical point in childhood.
“It’s a moment in growth with a lot of vulnerability,” said Liz Salganek, artistic director for the National Dance Institute of New Mexico. “It’s the age where kids begin to move into adolescence.”
For those who are high-risk and come from poverty, the age often comes with extreme challenges. This year, the program will serve some 7,500 children and teens statewide. More than 80 percent are students of color (Hispanic, Native American, multiracial, African American, Asian and Pacific Islander). A majority come from low-income families.
“We are a refuge,” Salganek says. “Kids tell us that [the institute] is a safe space. They feel seen and secure.”
Melendez personally chose Albuquerque as one of the cities where Lift will premiere on September 15.
“Ours is a very small program,” he says. “There is a lot of good work like ours happening all over the country. Not everyone has the time or budget to produce a documentary. We hope people will see the film and see that these programs are critically necessary.”