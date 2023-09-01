Life on the portal

In winter snowfall and summer monsoons, in spring when trees are budding and in autumn when short sleeves vanish and shawls appear, a group of Native American artisans sit patiently under the portal of the Palace of the Governors on the Plaza, their jewelry and pottery spread before them on cloths. Visitors from around the world and locals looking for gifts (or perhaps something for themselves) stroll from one end of the portal to the other, looking at the vast array of pieces made from silver, gold, copper, brass, turquoise, shell, stone, bead, and ceramics made from clay gathered on the potter’s own pueblo lands. Their attention drawn by the works, visitors don’t always look up to see the artisans, occasionally missing the interaction between buyers and creators that makes portal shopping so unique.

Every day, 69 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Artisans can lay down their cloths at 7 a.m. and display their wares at their accustomed space or on any other place that hasn’t been claimed for the day. If there are more artisans than spaces, there is a lottery. For those who win, the space becomes their “shop” for the day. Once they have settled in at 8 a.m., they are there until 5 p.m. or even later. Most are willing to answer questions about their craft, explain how pieces are made, discuss materials used, and tell interested buyers about their culture, and, sometimes, their lives. On the weekends, the portal may be crowded, but during the week, especially in the period leading up to Indian Market when the artists are home working on their pieces, displays may be sparse. Recently, one woman artist, who said she was too shy to talk to me, suggested I speak to “Bruce, because he’s outgoing and used to talking.”

She was right. Allen Bruce Paquin, gifted silversmith and passionate activist, has a lot to say about his experience as an artisan of the Portal Program, which is monitored by the Portal Committee, a group of vendors elected by their peers.

Life on the portal

Artist Allen Bruce Paquin demonstrates to Ashley Wise how to don her new bracelet.
Paquin’s craft and styling are evident on both the inside and outside of one of his many works in silver.

