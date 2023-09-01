Life on the portal

In winter snowfall and summer monsoons, in spring when trees are budding and in autumn when short sleeves vanish and shawls appear, a group of Native American artisans sit patiently under the portal of the Palace of the Governors on the Plaza, their jewelry and pottery spread before them on cloths. Visitors from around the world and locals looking for gifts (or perhaps something for themselves) stroll from one end of the portal to the other, looking at the vast array of pieces made from silver, gold, copper, brass, turquoise, shell, stone, bead, and ceramics made from clay gathered on the potter’s own pueblo lands. Their attention drawn by the works, visitors don’t always look up to see the artisans, occasionally missing the interaction between buyers and creators that makes portal shopping so unique.
Every day, 69 spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Artisans can lay down their cloths at 7 a.m. and display their wares at their accustomed space or on any other place that hasn’t been claimed for the day. If there are more artisans than spaces, there is a lottery. For those who win, the space becomes their “shop” for the day. Once they have settled in at 8 a.m., they are there until 5 p.m. or even later. Most are willing to answer questions about their craft, explain how pieces are made, discuss materials used, and tell interested buyers about their culture, and, sometimes, their lives. On the weekends, the portal may be crowded, but during the week, especially in the period leading up to Indian Market when the artists are home working on their pieces, displays may be sparse. Recently, one woman artist, who said she was too shy to talk to me, suggested I speak to “Bruce, because he’s outgoing and used to talking.”
She was right. Allen Bruce Paquin, gifted silversmith and passionate activist, has a lot to say about his experience as an artisan of the Portal Program, which is monitored by the Portal Committee, a group of vendors elected by their peers.
“They go to the residences of applicants and watch them making an item,” Paquin says. “They watch you sawing, stamping, soldering, grinding stone, and they describe in writing what you are doing. Then they tell you if you pass or not. If you do, you’re accepted into the Portal Program. Although we’re officially part of the Museum [of New Mexico] system, our own committee members are supposed to do daily inspections to ensure that only approved items are sold here.
“But if you look, you’ll see that no one is here today on duty. And no one was here yesterday. If they can’t come, committee members are supposed to send a substitute. We’re trying to work through administrative problems so it’s the best possible program for everyone. It’s important to monitor and make sure nothing is mass-produced or imported.”
As he speaks, several neighboring vendors agree. “I was on the committee for about 10 years,” Paquin continues. “In the early years, non-Natives were selling Native wares. So, we went to court and won the exclusive right for Native Americans to sell their own work here. And each item must have the maker’s mark or signature.” He picks up an elegant silver bracelet to show me his mark. “It hasn’t been easy for Native Americans. In the 1980s, some people threw trash, bottles, cans, and fireworks at us. Some individuals are still dismissive of us. When I feel disrespected, I think about Walatowa (Jemez Pueblo) and my traditional people, and I pray with my corn pollen. It brings me peace that I can’t find anywhere else.”
Paquin turns his attention to Ashley Wise, a shopper from Oklahoma who is drawn to the intricate images on a silver bracelet she ultimately decides to purchase. “That’s the bear … and lightning symbolizes strength,” he tells her. “Claws are the healing power of the bear. Kokopelli is creation and fertility. Thunderbird is a rain cloud messenger. Dots are prayer symbols, and the spirit of the bear is a heart line that comes out of his mouth.” Then, to Wise’s surprise, he shows her many additional symbols on the inside of the bracelet. “My sobriety of 20 years emphasizes that you must heal your inner spirit,” he continues. “It’s the work you do inside of yourself. I call it spirit design.”
He shows Michelle from Springfield, Illinois, the correct way to put on a bracelet: You hold it sideways and put it on the gap above the wrist bone. She bought a bracelet that he says took him a day to make. And, like Wise, she is fascinated by the meaning each symbol holds. “Symbols are what I’ve learned and interacted with within my pueblo,” he says, referring to Walatowa, and also honoring his paternal connection to Zuni Pueblo.
Eva Toledo is Navajo (Diné) and has lived in Santa Fe for 43 years. “I’ve been silversmithing for 50 years, and under the portal for 47 years,” she says. “I learned by watching my late husband and late father and mother work. My grandfather on my father’s side used bellows in silversmithing. My mother set stones in jewelry. There used to be a lot of old members here, but we lost many of them. Most are gone, and there’s a lot of new people. I came here in 1976 when I was 17 or 18. It was January. We used blankets over our knees and wore layers when it was cold. We still do. In summertime, you try to cope with the heat. Sometimes you have a nice breeze.”
The Diné people took up metalsmithing in the mid-19th century and were the first Native peoples in the American Southwest to do so. On the portal, all silver must be sterling, which is 92.5% pure. Toledo says she tries to come up with new ideas, like making big turquoise hair ties, or ear cuffs with feathers. She also sells silver stick pins and tie tacks.
Her most expensive piece is a striking white buffalo stone squash blossom necklace that is priced at $4,500. “It’s for a very special lady,” she says with a smile.
She admits it sometimes gets to her when people complain about prices. “The smaller the pieces are, the harder they are to make and replace,” she says. “I’m an independent lady. Some of the other women, especially those who have lost husbands like I did, are also independent. This is how my husband and I made a living and raised our kids. I depend on sales for my income. It has been a slow summer, and sales are down. But they are picking up a little now. Summer is the best time — and especially during Balloon Fiesta. You try to sell as much as you can to put money away for winter. I always thank God for giving me talent.”
A group of visitors from France arrives, attracted by and curious about the turquoise, which has been traded in the Southwest and also used ceremonially for millennia. It is the most common gemstone used by portal artisans, but some also incorporate other materials such as mother-of-pearl, spiny oyster shell, olive shells, clam shell, melon shell, coral, jet, lapis, jasper, agate, hematite, sugilite, serpentine, black onyx, pipestone, and malachite. Toledo readily shares where each of her stones came from and explains that she uses stabilized turquoise (a genuine, hardened stone) because it reduces breakage. In this case, the shoppers didn’t buy anything.
“Even though we’re a close-knit family here, it’s very competitive,” Toledo says. “You have to wait it out and hope to get more sales. Even if you sell nothing, you pack up and come back the next day and try again.” ◀
Judith Fein, a longtime Santa Fean, is an award-winning international travel journalist who has contributed to 130 publications. Her website is globaladventure.us.