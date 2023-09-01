Let it flow

It’s a town of fewer than 10,000 inhabitants framed by the Caballo Mountains and famed for its hot mineral springs. And in terms of an art scene, it punches above its weight. Truth or Consequences has long been one of the most tourist-friendly small towns in New Mexico, and if you visit, you’ll find a downtown full of art galleries and studios with something for every appetite.

Detail of the soon-to-be-functional public art project, which highlights the town’s hot springs. Photo Spencer Fordin
Detail of the soon-to-be-functional public art project, which highlights the town’s hot springs.
John Johanek started Zia Gallery to show his paintings and his wife’s artwork, but now the gallery also shows the work of Bill Jacka, such as this painting of sandhill crane.
The gravitational pull of Truth or Consequences brought photographer Andrew Williams (below) back to the town time and again. In 2022, he decided to stay and set up shop. Photo Spencer Fordin
Snakestone Studios, founded by Reed Griffin Rische (above), is a collective of self-representing artists that includes Rische. Photo Spencer Fordin
Snakestone Studios is a collective of self-representing artists that includes Stacy Brown.
Delmas Howe, the dean of the Truth or Consequences art community, has a number of pieces in museums throughout the country. Photo Spencer Fordin

