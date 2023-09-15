I expected people walking across streets willy-nilly and cars trapped in gridlock. I expected fire in places where fire wasn’t supposed to be.
But I’m pleased to report I didn’t see any of that on my first Zozobra experience. It all went just as Will Shuster may have drawn it up a century ago, but with all the modern methods of organization that show this wasn’t Santa Fe’s first burnt effigy.
When I moved here nine months ago, I didn’t know much about Zozobra. Even the concept — the collective banishment of gloom by an entire community — was foreign to me. After all, I’m just a simple New Yorker.
We vent in the moment; we yell and we try to fix whatever crisis is confronting us. If that doesn’t work, we move on with our lives. We do not carry gloom with us from season to season.
But when people told me about the spectacle of Zozobra, I knew I had to be a part of it. And once I knew I wanted to be a part of it, I had to figure out the logistics of getting there. It was hard for me to imagine 50,000 people in downtown Santa Fe, and I didn’t know if I could drive in. I considered walking into town before ultimately deciding to drive as close as I could get.
That’s when I received my first pleasant surprise: Parts of downtown were closed off, but I was able to turn onto Marcy Street and coast to the newspaper’s parking lot. A police officer was guarding the turn off Marcy, but I told him who I worked for, and he let me into the lot.
Now, I just had to find my way to Zozobra.
And that was as easy as could be; I just followed the crowds. They led directly to the bottleneck into Fort Marcy Park, and police officers and military personnel kept everybody moving smoothly and efficiently.
Once we were there? The same things were true.
The beer garden and food trucks were easy to locate, and people patiently waited their turns. Inside the park, you saw parents with kids and hard-core revelers respectfully standing side-by-side.
There was no sea of people storming forward and trampling each other.
People respectfully kept their distance, they applauded the entertainment, and they waited for the fireworks. And when the fireworks came? They were impressive.
The sequence of Zozobra battling the Fire Spirit and erupting was as spellbinding as it was cathartic. The bright lights and positive energy made us feel as if we were part of something bigger than ourselves.
I’d be lying, though, if I said that all my dread was gone; I was absolutely dreading making my way through the crowd and back to my car.
But it turns out I had nothing to worry about; this wasn’t a college football or a raging concert type of crowd. The massive police and military presence kept the roads open, and I quickly made it back to the parking lot and to my well-worn escape route off Paseo de Peralta.
We had it easy here in Santa Fe; we basked in solidarity, we watched all our cares go up in flames, and then we went home.
And it made for a funny juxtaposition when the following day we learned that the billionaire tech-bros at Burning Man in the Nevada desert were literally stuck in the mud.