I expected chaos.

I expected people walking across streets willy-nilly and cars trapped in gridlock. I expected fire in places where fire wasn’t supposed to be.

On the trail

Spencer Fordin

But I’m pleased to report I didn’t see any of that on my first Zozobra experience. It all went just as Will Shuster may have drawn it up a century ago, but with all the modern methods of organization that show this wasn’t Santa Fe’s first burnt effigy.

