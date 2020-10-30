Pecos Valley
Finally, a good rain in the Pecos Valley. Drummed into a peaceful sleep by the rain against the tin roof, I was abruptly awakened by a sound of anguished screaming in the night.
Was I dreaming? I listened again. It was a scream. A piercing scream that seemed to be coming from down by the Pecos River.
“Enrique!” I said as I shook his shoulder. “Enrique, wake up! Wake up! Do you hear that screaming?” He lay motionless.
“I hear it. Don’t get up.” He raised up his arm and listened again. He answered in a hoarse whisper.
“It’s La Llorona!”
“What?”
“Stay put,” he warned. “That’s a ghost crying!”
“Are you nuts?” I couldn’t believe that this big, strong guy was pulling the blankets up under his chin, burrowing deeper into the bed.
“No! It’s La Lorona! She’s a ghost crying for her kids.”
“Bullshit. Someone needs help. I’m going to call 911!”
Barefoot, I ran to the front door and pulled it open.
The cold air hit me. I couldn’t see anything through the heavy downpour. The evil darkness that I had felt earlier in the day pricked my spine.
Then the wrenching screams started again. This time, it sounded like the strangled crying of a baby or a young child.
“Oh, my God, Enrique!” I yelled.
Another wave of screams resounded from the river bed.
My hand was trembling when I dialed 911. A male voice on the other end answered.
“San Miguel Sheriff. What is your emergency?” he said.
“Yes, I think someone drove off the bridge here in Pecos. I hear screaming coming from the river!”
“When did this happen?” he asked.
“We just heard it a few minutes ago. It woke us out of our sleep.”
“Screaming?” The voice hesitated. “Can you tell if it’s a man or woman?”
“What difference does it make? Come out here! Someone must have driven off into the river. They need help right now!” I said.
The man asked me about my location.
“I’m calling from the Lone Star, out on Highway 63,” I said.
“You say you hear a baby or a child crying also?” he said calmly.
“Yes, for God’s sake!” I said, yelling into the phone. “What’s the matter with you people? Get an ambulance out here or something!” Then I hung up the receiver in frustration.
“Enrique!” I called to him again. “This whole village is crazy! I don’t think they believed me!”
“I told you!” he yelled back. “They won’t come out. People around here know the ghost screams down by the river. That’s where she killed her babies!”
My mind didn’t comprehend what he said. “A lady ghost kills her babies?”
“Everyone in the village knows about La Llorona. Leave it alone now and come back to bed! That sheriff isn’t coming out here, and those Staters are just as afraid of her as I am. They won’t show up.”
Stubborn and sure that help would arrive, I sat shivering by the potbelly stove, watching the flames throw long, ghostly shadows on the wall of the Lone Star Bar. I dozed by the fire as I waited and listened for the wail of sirens or flashing strobes of red light from the highway.
Silence. Nothing.
Finally, I gave up my rescue vigil and returned to the bed where my partner was snoring loudly. — Diana Valencia
