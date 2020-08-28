For the past four years, Jamaican-born chef Ras Rody was a fixture on the Tampa Bay, Florida, area’s food scene. He served up his vegan Jamaican cuisine at local farmers’ markets, including the largest in the region, St. Petersburg’s popular Saturday Morning Market. When the market was forced to close under a statewide ban on large gatherings, it looked like the livelihoods of the local farmers and sellers were threatened. But not Rody’s. A new venture was waiting for him, more than 1,700 miles away.
“The same week in March that the markets were closed, I was on my way to New Mexico, and my food truck was sitting in my yard waiting on me,” Rody says. “I just came right to it, and we opened it.”
Located at 1312 Agua Fría Street (505-385-3011, rasrody.com), across from The Critters & Me, the brand new food truck gleams black under Jamaica’s black, gold, and green flag. The sign facing the street reads “Ras Rody’s Jamaican Vegan Kitchen” in black type over a backdrop of red, gold, and green stripes, the colors of the Rastafarian movement.
For Rody, 60, having his own food truck — where he could serve healthful and delicious dishes like curried lima beans, red bean stew, spiced potatoes, and Jamaican favorites like biscuits and tomato rundown — was a dream come true and a long time coming.
“Ten years ago, when I came to the United States, my lady and I used to live in Albuquerque,” says Rody, who worked in Albuquerque’s Whole Foods Market before heading east to cook at vegetarian restaurants in Rhode Island, and then moving on to Florida. “When I came to Florida I decided that I was going to start my own business because I couldn’t find a job that would pay me proper.”
Opening a food truck in Santa Fe was sort of a homecoming for Rody because it’s where Whole Foods sent him for training when he lived in Albuquerque. But Rody didn’t learn to cook in Santa Fe. It’s just where he learned to cook for Whole Foods. His real start began when he was a teenager back in Jamaica. After a trying but ultimately fortuitous circumstance, he was introduced to the all-natural Rastafarian ital (prounounced EYE-tal) diet.
Rody grew up with 17 siblings in the parish of Westmoreland. His parents were farmers and carnivores. At the age of 14, Rody nearly died when his kidney became inflamed because, he says, “of all the meats and bad foods my parents would feed me on.” One night, he woke up trembling, swollen, and sick with fever.
“When we lived in the mountains in Jamaica in those days, we had no transport. So my daddy saddled his mule, and he put me on the back and took me to the doctor early in the morning.”
Rody spent the next few months in the hospital, confined to a wheelchair, fasting and juicing until his kidney showed signs of improvement. “So, from age 14, I’ve had the consciousness of what food can do to a human being,” he says.
By the time he was 16, he was working in the kitchen of a French restaurant in the tourist town of Negril on Jamaica’s western coast. He wouldn’t eat the rich food served by the restaurant, which made him sick to his stomach. So he’d visit the Rastafarian district on his lunch breaks, and they would give him food that was more to his liking and more like the plant-based diet he credits with saving his life.
He lived with his Rasta brother and his brother’s family. “Because I can cook, I started to cook for them. So nobody wants to cook their food anymore. It’s Ras Rody has to cook for everybody now,” he says, laughing.
Negril was where Rody started his first business, selling corn and pumpkin soup from a pot out in front of the hotels. “The tourists would come and hang out with me,” he says. “From there, they start to recognize that my food was doing them good. So I continue until I make a little shop by the roadside and I start Ras Rody Organics.” His food became so popular that he was featured on an episode of Samantha Brown’s Travel Channel show. Then he started writing an as-yet-unpublished cookbook, which he calls Ras Rody Organics: Sips, Bites & Sweets.
When Rody came to America, he took Benge, the second youngest of his nine children, with him. “I would not leave him in Jamaica before he was grown up. I would not leave any of my sons. They all stayed with me until they were in their 20s and 30s. I gave every one of those kids a piece of land to build their homes on.”
Benge, now 18, works the food truck alongside his father, serving dishes redolent with the spices and plant-based foods of vegan Jamaican cooking: ginger, turmeric, curry, escallion, Scotch bonnet peppers, cassava root for making bammy bread — a traditional Jamaican flatbread — plantains, and coconuts. Especially coconuts. “Dred nuts,” he calls them. The coconut is a fundamental component of all his cooking, used for its milk and to make oil.
“The reason why the coconut is central is that it’s a superfood,” he says. “It has all the minerals and nutrients that human beings need. You can cook the coconut milk and turn it into an oil. The fat content is healthy because it’s not manufactured, not refined. It’s natural. When you cook with coconut, it tastes like there some richness in the food. We cook rich, heavy food that can stick to your stomach like meat, like all the other things that give your body energy. We feed energy. That’s what we do.”
Although it isn’t always on the menu, which changes daily, curried jackfruit is one of his specialties. “My curried jackfruit is one of my favorite staples. It’s so meaty. It is so tasty in that coconut sauce with that turmeric, escallion, and all that. It is so powerful that you don’t even need a whole lot of it. I respect it as one of my highest dishes.”
The most expensive items on his menu are his $12 combo plates, such as curried lima beans with red bean stew and mixed vegetables, or black bean stew with jerked jackfruit over brown rice. There’s also a soup of the day ($6 for a small, $10 for a large), which usually involves lentils, sometimes with vegetables and sometimes with coconut or kabocha. He also serves fresh juices ($5), like pineapple, carrot, and ginger, and smoothies ($7), such as papaya, banana, and greens.
“In my kitchen that we have here, we don’t measure. We don’t weigh. We portion,” he says. “If you come to my kitchen, I’ll portion you some food. If the food is $12, and you happen to have $6, or anything below $12, you’re not going to walk away without eating. We don’t live like that. Our love is unconditional. We are Rastafarian people, and we believe in bringing back the love of the Earth, the respect of the Earth and the people. We gain. We conquer.”
For now, Rody is satisfied with operating the food truck alongside his wife, Michelle, and Benge. They have no plans to open a brick-and-mortar dine-in restaurant, at least not for a while. “The thing about having a restaurant is that it’s more costly,” he says. “When we can afford it and have more workers to help, for sure we would look into that field. But for right now, I love this. When somebody comes to a restaurant, the chef is in the back and he never gets to come out and talk to the people. People want to talk to me. People never take their food and just walk. There has to be a little conversation. The truck is the perfect platform to start with.”
