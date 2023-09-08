Key changes

Regina Carter was listening, not yet playing an instrument but waiting to unveil her genius. There she was, 2 years old and eavesdropping on her brother’s piano lessons. Then much to her family’s surprise, the piano teacher discovered Carter could play back whatever she heard.
“That was a fluke,” she says. “My family didn’t even know.”
But music had long been in her family’s heart.
Her grandmother, Sarah Vandousa McCaskil-Williamson, had graduated from Morris Brown College with a degree in piano pedagogy in 1915, and her mother, Grace Williamson Carter, had always emphasized the arts.
Carter began taking piano lessons at age 2, and a couple years later, her precocious intellect led her instructor to switch her to a different instrument.
“I was studying with a woman who taught young children, and she was trying to teach me how to read,” says Carter. “I didn’t want to learn to read; I was interested in creating my own tunes and playing. She didn’t want to kill that creativity, which I’m really thankful for. She said to my mom, ‘Let her just continue to create at home, and we’ll try again when she’s older.’ When the Suzuki Method was offered in Detroit for the first time, this piano teacher told my mom, ‘This is perfect for her.’ It happened to be for strings, and I loved it.”
Decades later, Carter — who plays at the Lensic Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 14 — is a towering figure in the jazz community. She’s been a recipient of the MacArthur “genius” grant, and earlier this year, she was honored by the National Endowment for the Arts’ Jazz Masters program.
Carter has pursued her own muse over the years, taking her instrument — the violin — and fitting it into unfamiliar contexts. She studied classical music and says she played everything from rock to salsa when she was starting her career. But it was her decision to chart a path in jazz that set her apart from the crowd, and even today, she’s a rare violinist in a world of horns.
“It’s so strange, even today,” says Carter of people’s perceptions of the violin. “Some people — even some of my peers — will say, ‘Violin isn’t really a jazz instrument.’ What are you talking about? If you trace the history, if you look at every musical culture on the planet, there’s an instrument that’s either a violin or a violin was related to that instrument.”
Strong strings
Carter’s mastery of her instrument stretches back to the Detroit Community School of Music, which she describes as an ideal place to fall in love with the craft. Generally speaking, class sizes were smaller then, and she also took private lessons once a week. She had group lessons on the weekends, and quartet rehearsals, too. But it was one exercise in particular, an ad-libbing session in school, that gave her a glimpse into her future.
“Our teacher would do things that weren’t necessarily part of the Suzuki Method,” she says. “On Saturday, we’d be in a circle, and she might start to make up something and when she tapped you on the shoulder, you had to continue making it. It was like telephone tag.”
Carter says that a number of her peers from that class became professional musicians. She had the opportunity to play with the Detroit Youth Symphony Orchestra at this stage in her life, and she can recall taking a master class from violin virtuoso Itzhak Perlman. But it was another famous violinist, she says, who encouraged her to follow her own muse.
By this point, Carter had moved on to Cass Technical High School, which she says is a public school with a prep school approach. The school imposed stringent academic requirements, and she had to participate in choir and learn a wind instrument. And there, she says, she encountered famed violinist Yehudi Menuhin at another master class.
“My teacher would always give me grief because I wanted to play jazz,” she says. “He said to Mr. Menuhin, ‘She wants to play jazz,’ and it was derogatory. I remember Yehudi Menuhin picked up his violin and played a little blues lick and said, ‘Leave her alone.’ I never forgot that.”
Classical switch
By high school, Carter was highly skilled and disciplined but was still unsure of a career path. She knew she just loved to play her instrument.
“We were in school all day but loved it. It was music all day long,” she says. “I don’t feel I was overscheduled like some of the kids today. I loved everything I did. There were kids that were on a much higher level musically than I was who pushed me to get better. I loved music so much and all my friends and I would get together on the weekends and form a band and learn tunes off the records. Who’s got the latest record? We’re going over to their house.”
Carter went to the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston for two years after high school, where she says she experienced in-your-face racism for the first time. She transferred home to Oakland University in Michigan to complete her studies. While in Boston prior to her second year, Carter switched from studying classical music to jazz, adding that it felt like a calling more than an intellectual choice at the time.
“I had to do it. And I felt comfortable with it,” she says. “I never felt comfortable playing European classical music. I think at the time I came up in the ’60s, there was only one black person in the Detroit Symphony. I didn’t really see people who looked like me doing that. My teacher told my mom when I was quite young, ‘Regina’s going to have a difficult time getting into this world because she is African American.’ And she was being realistic.”
Instrument of importance
Carter made a number of albums with Straight Ahead, an all-female group of jazz vocalists who had formed before she met them. She went to Germany for two years after graduation and worked as an au pair and violin instructor. After she returned to Detroit, she accompanied musical greats like Aretha Franklin, who was still active in Detroit’s music scene, and also did a bit of instruction in public and private schools.
She performed in a number of quintets and trios before she released her self-titled debut, Regina Carter, in 1995. She played and toured with jazz giant Wynton Marsalis during his Blood on the Fields project in 1997, which she says opened doors for her.
“The band was on such a high level, and the piece was such a heavy piece,” she says. “Touring with Wynton put me on the map in another way; more straight-ahead jazz folks who are looking at me at that point. It really helped to put me on the map and helped to boost my career.”
Then in 2001, a friend who lives in Genoa, Italy, arranged for Carter to take part in an unusual concert where she would play the violin of Niccolò Paganini (1782-1840), one of the most celebrated violinists of his day.
Carter, playing just after 9/11, decided she would donate proceeds from the concert to Doctors Without Borders, but days ahead of the concert, she realized not many tickets had sold. She called a press conference, and the next day, the headlines read: “Queen of Scandal to Play.”
“A lot of people in Genoa were not happy that I was going to be playing jazz on this violin. They thought that it would devalue it,” she says. “What did they think, that I was going to bash the violin? I was scared to touch the thing. They had all these armed guards around the stage. The day before I played it, I dreamed I walked out on stage with it and fell into a hole. I told them, ‘I’m not carrying it out. You have to bring it to me and put it in my hands.’”
The resulting performance was later released in 2002 under the title Paganini — After a Dream. Carter says no other jazz musician has probably played it since. The 2018 recipient of the Doris Duke Award says she doesn’t understand what all the fuss was about the instrument. She teasingly calls her own violin a “Target-varius.”
“Mine isn’t a pedigree,” she says. “I found it in a shop some years ago, and I love the sound of it. That’s that; it fits my pocketbook. I have another one I used when I was younger, and I use it when this one has to go in the shop. But every violin is different — nothing is exactly in the same place. I can’t just pick it up. I’d have to spend time with it. I’m happy with what I have.”