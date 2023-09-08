Key changes

Regina Carter

Regina Carter was listening, not yet playing an instrument but waiting to unveil her genius. There she was, 2 years old and eavesdropping on her brother’s piano lessons. Then much to her family’s surprise, the piano teacher discovered Carter could play back whatever she heard.

“That was a fluke,” she says. “My family didn’t even know.”

But music had long been in her family’s heart.

Good vibes

Good vibes

Jazz vibraphonist Stefon Harris provides an instrument for modernization of the standards.

Recommended for you