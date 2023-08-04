Keep your cool

A frosé with a mint leaf at Rosé Bar, one of Sawmill Market’s new merchants, is a surefire way to beat the summer’s oppressive heat. Photo Justin De La Rosa/Sawmill Market

Barbie would approve of this frosty beverage, and not just because of the color: This mashup of ice and wine is both cool and beautiful. Plus, the new frosés now available at Sawmill Market in Albuquerque are here to save summer as Northern New Mexico continues to battle three-digit afternoon temps.

I recently escaped the heat by ducking into Sawmill and beelining to the newly minted Rosé Bar. My frozen rosé (hence, the term “frosé”), which was available that day in three flavors — strawberry, peach, and grapefruit — tasted like a frozen cloud and had the texture of a sophisticated and delicate Slurpee — but for adults.

An abundance of paletas at Paleta Project. Photo Ania Hull
“Flight of the Unicorns” (prosecco and cotton candy) at Sweets Soda Fountain. Photo Ania Hull
The candy bar at Sweets Soda Fountain. Courtesy Sawmill Market website

