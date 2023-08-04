Keep your cool

Barbie would approve of this frosty beverage, and not just because of the color: This mashup of ice and wine is both cool and beautiful. Plus, the new frosés now available at Sawmill Market in Albuquerque are here to save summer as Northern New Mexico continues to battle three-digit afternoon temps.
I recently escaped the heat by ducking into Sawmill and beelining to the newly minted Rosé Bar. My frozen rosé (hence, the term “frosé”), which was available that day in three flavors — strawberry, peach, and grapefruit — tasted like a frozen cloud and had the texture of a sophisticated and delicate Slurpee — but for adults.
The frosé comes in a coupe-fizzio cocktail glass that pairs beautifully, thanks to its Art Déco feel, with the industrial and wooden interior of the market.
If you prefer your rosé without the blender, you’ll find four vintages on the menu as well as three sparkling rosé options, all available by the glass and all a lovely shade of pink. Prices range from $12 to $16.
As I walked about, my throat still tingling from the ice-cold wine, I searched for a place to help maintain the cool. At Paleta Project, I snapped up a Mexican-style pistachio paleta dipped in white chocolate and topped with coconut shavings. Here you can choose your flavor and then dip, top, or smear it with the ingredients of your choice, including piñon, strawberry syrup, Fruit Loops, and more. Paletas start at $6.
Just when I thought it couldn’t get any cooler or sweeter, I found yet another new option, right at the heart of the sprawling food hall, that is geared for both children and adults: Sweets Soda Fountain.
Sweets offers just about everything your summery heart desires: sodas and floats, pour overs (with alcohol), frosted lemonade, blood orange fizz, and your choice of candies and macarons from the candy bar. You can top off all of it with a glass of prosecco. Prices range from $6 to $12. And, dream of dreams, the menu also offers a “Flight of the Unicorns” ($12), which the menu describes as “Three tastes of prosecco topped with house-made cotton candy.” Yes, please.
In contrast with Rosé Bar’s décor, that of Sweets Soda Fountain’s is all about turquoise, in tune with the color that’s synonymous with New Mexico.
“We are very proud of our home state at Sawmill,” Alex Hord, Sawmill Market’s events manager, told me as my sugar high kicked in. “And we try to represent New Mexico in all kinds of ways, like in our choice of local vendors, and flavors, and colors.”
I should have stopped my late afternoon beat-the-heat extravaganza at Sweets. But hear me out: No visit to Sawmill, whether it’s summer or winter, is complete without a final top-off at Neko Neko, the Japanese-style ice cream shop tucked in a hidden corner of the market.
And I’m sure glad I made the effort to cram in one more treat: Neko Neko recently unveiled a new flavor of its soft-serve ice cream — Thai tea — served (as always) inside a Taiyaki, a fish-shaped pastry turned ice cream cone. ◀
Break a sweet
Ready to sweat off those sweet calories? Check out these community events at Sawmill Market.
Yoga in the Yard: Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Purchase your yoga + mimosa ticket at Mercantile Cafe for $15 prior to class.
Face painting: Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m. Free.
Concerts in the yard (all free):
Lauren Dekleva Acoustic (moody and upbeat indie pop/rock): 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. August 5, 12, 19, 26
Felix Peralta Blues (blues with the grit and soul of New Mexico): 2 to 4 p.m. August 12 and 19
Swing Magique Jazz (a little Django Reinhardt for you): 2 to 4 p.m. August 26
Or pair your Sawmill hangout with a visit to a nearby museum: