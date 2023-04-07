Jamming it up

Jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, third from left, has toured with Paul Simon and Sting and collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Michael Buble, and Vince Gill.

It takes a lifetime of dedication to forge a career as a touring jazz musician. But if you ask Chris Botti, it also takes a little bit of luck.

The master trumpeter doesn’t bring up good fortune as a way of devaluing his accomplishments: He’s earned a Grammy, sold more than four million records, and considers Sting to be one of his best friends. It’s just that he recognizes how difficult it can be to make a name for yourself in the music business.

