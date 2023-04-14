Into the wild

Favia Dubyk isn’t one to let fear stand in her way.
For instance, take the recent day that Dubyk, an Albuquerque resident and veteran of American Ninja Warrior, was hiking alone toward a rock-climbing spot with a 50-pound pack on her back and her faithful dog by her side, when suddenly, she heard a growl from nearby bushes.
Dubyk, who had just returned from surviving an arduous trip to Alaska as a reality television contestant, found herself in an encounter with an apex predator, right on her home turf. Luckily, after a few dramatic moments, a big cat departed, apparently spooked by Dubyk’s dog.
“My heart hasn’t raced that much,” she says. “I was alone. Just me and my dog. I could feel the mountain lion telling me to leave. ‘This is my home. You need to go.’ It felt very dangerous. I was very happy to get out of there.”
Dubyk, a cancer survivor who works as a hematopathologist (the study of blood and diseases of the lymph nodes), joined Pasatiempo on a recent Zoom call alongside Genevive Walker, her partner on USA Network’s new reality series, Race to Survive: Alaska.
Dubyk and Walker, a Tennessee resident, hacked and hiked their way through the Alaska wilds as one of eight teams to compete in the show, where exhaustion and hunger — not mountain lions — were the most challenging obstacles. The pair encountered several animals — including bears, puffins, otters, and whales — but very few of them proved dangerous. Instead, the hardest part was managing the terrain with packs on their backs and without regular access to food.
“It’s not like we had designated trails to walk on,” Walker says. “We were bushwhacking, and a lot of times, something that looked solid would be knee- or thigh-deep mud. You think you’re on a decent game trail, but the bears can go through pricker bushes like it’s nothing.”
Race to Survive: Alaska, which premiered on April 3, runs six episodes that challenge the teams to navigate from point-to-point — and survive. The winner earns $500,000, but Dubyk and Walker were not at liberty to discuss how they ultimately fared.
What they could talk about was how the experience affected them.
Both Dubyk and Walker note that they didn’t learn where they’d be going until days before they were scheduled to leave. So they had to pack their bags with everything they’d need on a wild Alaska adventure with just hours to spare.
“We’re not big people, especially Favia,” Walker says. “It felt like sometimes other people’s bags were roughly the same size, but then you see Favia, the tiniest one, carrying the same amount of weight. I was so impressed. Her bag was as big as her.”
The varied terrain also presented challenges, and Dubyk says they saw everything from snow and ice to glaciers and swamps. Everywhere they went was uncomfortable and unpleasant.
Every day, they’d begin their trek, and every day, despite their efforts, Dubyk says they wound up wet in the first few minutes.
Walker says they knew in the moment that what they were doing was hard, but it wasn’t until after they got home that they understood what they’d survived.
“The worst part was taking our clothes off,” Walker says of their return. “Like the same outfit we had been wearing for a month, and then looking at it the next day and saying, ‘I can’t believe I didn’t smell myself.’ Because that is disgusting. It was like crusty and hard.”
Walker had map and compass skills, but she says that it was a much bigger challenge to navigate their surroundings in Alaska. Finding food was a struggle, too. Walker and Dubyk say they didn’t have enough time to fish, so they tried to forage for plants, berries, and slugs.
“Any chance we could, we’d just be picking blueberries while we were walking,” says Walker, 33. “At one point, I was like, ‘Favia, we need to go,’ and she was like, ‘No, I need these blueberries.’ When we got back home, anytime I had food, I’d eat what I could and save the rest.”
Walker is a certified guide and rock-climbing instructor, and the two have bonded over their love of climbing. But they never got the chance to put their rock-climbing skills to use. Rather, they were fish out of water, learning basic survival skills in the wilds of Alaska.
“That’s what I really hope the show will show when they edit the episodes,” Dubyk says. “On Day One, Genevive and I were new to this. New to all of it. And then as we’d been there, we became pros at it. We were hiking better, making fires better, making our tarps better. We were doing everything better like seasoned vets. We grew all that in a few weeks.”
Teamwise, they settled into dedicated roles. Walker built their sleeping quarters, constructing “tarp mansions” to sleep under. Dubyk, 34, says Walker was patient when her teammate moved slowly, and Walker says Dubyk was really the engine that kept them moving.
“If it wasn’t for Favia, I wouldn’t have lasted. I tell everybody that,” Walker says. “I’ve never met somebody who can be so positive even through the hardest times. You need that in a partner. We both had our moments for sure, but it’s really nice to have somebody who can keep you focused.”
Dubyk says she’d love to go on another adventure with Walker, and that they could do technical climbs that would “make Everest seem like a walk in Manhattan.” Dubyk, who set a Harvard track-and-field record as an undergrad by running the outdoor 100-meter dash in 11.82 seconds, says the Alaska journey was harder on her because of her compromised immune system.
The weeks of starvation caused her body basically to “eat her muscles,” and it’s taken months to regain her health. Overall, Race to Survive: Alaska was a bit tougher than her Ninja Warrior experience.
“They’re difficult and scary in different ways,” she says. “The nice thing about American Ninja Warrior is you have your run and that can last a few seconds or a few minutes. This was days and weeks on end.
“I wasn’t flying through the air and catching things, but a lot of the skills I learned on American Ninja Warrior translated to the Race to Survive: Alaska. We had to do parkour in Ninja Warrior, and in this show, we were parkouring through Alaska. The consequences were much harder, because instead of falling into water, you could fall into a sharp abyss.”
The danger, says Dubyk, is what makes it fun. She frequently goes bouldering in the Sandias, hiking with just her dog and a backpack. Sometimes, she climbs alone, conquering rocks that might be 30 feet off the ground.
But instead of feeling fear, Dubyk says bouldering helps her achieve a state of Zen. She doesn’t wear ropes but uses a crash pad in case she falls, and she’s hyperaware of her movement and her surroundings.
“I like to push myself. I like challenges,” she says. “I am actually naturally afraid of everything. I don’t let fear dictate what I do. I can let safety dictate it; if that’s not safe, I just don’t do it. But if I’m just afraid to do it, then that’s not a reason not to try. When I see a boulder that’s tall that I know I can do physically — that it’s only a mental battle — I hop on it, and I do it.”