In the club

The author (fifth from left) and members of her book club enjoy other activities together, such as high tea.

Reading is a solitary activity, yet it connects us to other worlds, new people, and challenges that may not be part of our daily lives.

Growing up, my mom was an advocate for reading and signed us up for the Book of the Month Club for children. We were so excited when the box of books arrived — no wonder reading has remained an important part of my life.

When I was 46, I made some big life changes: I moved and left a job and a husband. I needed to add a new dimension to my life. Fortunately, a new position in a big office full of interesting people filled my days. Work talk became getting-to-know-you talk. I learned that a number of my new colleagues loved reading, too, so in 2002, I started a book club.

Recommended for you