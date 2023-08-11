In the club

Reading is a solitary activity, yet it connects us to other worlds, new people, and challenges that may not be part of our daily lives.
Growing up, my mom was an advocate for reading and signed us up for the Book of the Month Club for children. We were so excited when the box of books arrived — no wonder reading has remained an important part of my life.
When I was 46, I made some big life changes: I moved and left a job and a husband. I needed to add a new dimension to my life. Fortunately, a new position in a big office full of interesting people filled my days. Work talk became getting-to-know-you talk. I learned that a number of my new colleagues loved reading, too, so in 2002, I started a book club.
How do you start a book club? Gather a group. Decide on a schedule. Pick a book. Then get ideas from members on how to make the club a fulfilling experience.
Book club returns to the works that stand the test of time.
Our club decided to meet once a month. The meetings took place at a different member’s house — the host provided refreshments, and the reader who recommended that month’s book would lead the discussion.
Our first book was Alexander McCall Smith’s The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency (Anchor, 2003). Everyone liked the book and agreed that the author accurately captured a woman’s voice — and we decided that we’d like to visit Botswana and drink Red Rooibos tea.
After our first book club meeting, several of us read more of the books in this series, and while it was fun, we wanted the kind of conversations that would make for dynamic and thought-provoking sessions. If we didn’t create guidelines, the gatherings would just devolve into a gabfest, so we decided that our club had to be more structured.
Our plan? Whoever recommended the book must have read it (we learned this the hard way), and the discussion had to include a biographical sketch of the author and reviews from reputable sources. It’s not about just liking what we read; it’s about dissecting it — plot, voice, construction, and more.
Our club’s September meeting’s purpose is to pick the books for the year. The list includes a biography, a nonfiction selection, and a classic, and no book can be newly published (too hard to get at the library!). We vote, and the top 10 make the list.
Our book club has evolved over the years, adding members and wishing “enjoyful reading” to those who move on. Hearing different views on each book has led to lively discussions and perspectives I might never have thought of. And I’ve read so many books I might not have picked up at a bookstore or ever been exposed to (think John Kennedy Toole’s comedic satire A Confederacy of Dunces).
Food has also played an important role in our book club events and even led us to create our own cookbook. We’ve gone on field trips, had afternoon tea at a teahouse, attended a play, and even invited local authors to join our meetings.
After 20 years of coming together, we’ve learned that books have a power even we didn’t expect. ◀
Susan Cahoon is human resources director for The New Mexican and an avid reader.