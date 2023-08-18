Editor's Note: In place

Carolyn Graham

I can still see my dad, sometimes in my dreams, sitting in the chair directly under the oversized Fray Marcos painting in the lobby at La Fonda. The image of him is burned there, like when you look at one of those geometric paintings and can see it projected onto your eyelids with your eyes closed.

I grew up in Las Cruces and moved farther west but was always pulled back to that place, that painting, that image of my dad, sitting, waiting patiently for us to return.

My older sister is an artist and would often trek to Santa Fe for various art shows, bringing along our mom and dad to do the lifting or the end-of-day tallying. We’d weave through La Fonda to grab a bite when the hotel used to have the lunch buffet in the bar. I always quested for the chiles rellenos. Still do.

Recommended for you