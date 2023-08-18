I can still see my dad, sometimes in my dreams, sitting in the chair directly under the oversized Fray Marcos painting in the lobby at La Fonda. The image of him is burned there, like when you look at one of those geometric paintings and can see it projected onto your eyelids with your eyes closed.
I grew up in Las Cruces and moved farther west but was always pulled back to that place, that painting, that image of my dad, sitting, waiting patiently for us to return.
My older sister is an artist and would often trek to Santa Fe for various art shows, bringing along our mom and dad to do the lifting or the end-of-day tallying. We’d weave through La Fonda to grab a bite when the hotel used to have the lunch buffet in the bar. I always quested for the chiles rellenos. Still do.
La Fonda’s lobby provided convenient and cool shelter from the sweltering summer sun or an escape from those sudden and occasionally violent monsoon soaks before we’d have to gather up Dad from his perch beneath the robe-clad friar to help us lift the table or canopy back into the car.
These days, I still feel that undeniable pull. As I wander to the bar, now a sophisticated tourist hangout, I can never resist the urge to tilt my head toward Fray Marcos in the twisted hope that my teenage brain will conjure my dad, waiting there, at the friar’s sandaled feet, just one more time.
Place is powerful. As Indian Market families return this weekend once again to the Santa Fe Plaza and its streets become rivers of booths and tables, they also bring with them their stories, their memories, and their deep connections to this land and the place. Those same stories and traditions are manifested in the fine lines of mud-red paint on a pot, the careful inlay of a finely polished piece of turquoise on a silver band, the tight line of wool stretched through a rug.
Many of the artists who come here for Indian Market can trace their lineages to this area we now call Northern New Mexico while others come from far-away places, like the stark, cold landscapes toward the top of the globe or coastal lands that are rich in that one resource we’re pretty short on around here: water.
There will be crowds and sun and an overwhelming number of artists and art to grab your eye. But if you look closely and take your time, you can see the depictions of animals, the materials, the adornments, the traditions. You can talk to the artists and learn their histories. You can see The Place in the faces, the works, the clothing, the mannerisms, the languages.
I wouldn’t begin to compare my connections with this place to those of the Indigenous peoples (or artists), but the memories seared into my eyelids help me understand how deep those roots can wind into the earth.
As I’m wandering this weekend amid the pottery and paintings, admiring the bracelets and the blankets, I hope to learn about some of those roots and the stories that go with them, to broaden my understanding of how other people live and love and see the world.
After all, the art markets that take over our city during the summer and bring hordes of shoppers and collectors (and have made it darned-near impossible to get a table at La Choza on a Friday) aren’t just about the stuff — they’re about the people who create the stuff.
My only wish is that I could wander over to Fray Marcos and collect my dad to come see it with me.