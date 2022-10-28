Pueblo police book roundup: In Hillerman's footsteps

Tony Hillerman didn’t just write a novel with The Blessing Way, published in 1970. He wrote a template for American tribal mysteries, introducing readers to the now-iconic character Joe Leaphorn, a Navajo Tribal Police lieutenant.

Leaphorn appears in numerous other Hillerman books and is later joined by fellow mainstay character Jim Chee, also a Navajo officer. Hillerman’s first six novels feature either Leaphorn or Chee, and Skinwalkers, released in 1986, is the first to feature both. Skinwalkers proved a breakthrough for Hillerman, selling about 33,000 copies, according to the New York Times. He wrote 29 books and contributed to several others.

Hillerman, a former reporter and editor for the Santa Fe New Mexican, wrote his first several books while employed at the University of New Mexico and remained in Albuquerque in retirement. At the time of his death in 2008, more than 20 million of his books were in print.

Popular in the Community